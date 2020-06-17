HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has charged that there is no graft being concealed with regards to the procurement of Zambia Police camping equipment unit that includes the much talked about 100 bicycles.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with Ministers of Energy, Youth and Sport, Traditional Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting Services in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said the 2013 dated procurement of equipment for the security departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs through Polytech of China is in public domain.

The Minister said that Government will not sit idle and allow unscrupulous people to go about creating falsehoods against the state through social media.

Hon Kampyongo said that Government through the security wings has made tremendous progress in tracking down criminals who are taking advantage of social media to malign government and other law abiding citizens undeservedly.

“Investigations in the concoction of a statement attributed to myself as Minister of Home Affairs having Confirmed Hakainde’s illusions that each of the bicycles costed 700 United States dollars are progressing very well and I should hasten to mention that Facebook is cooperating very well with our law enforcement agencies in tracking down the genesis of this concoction and a whole lot of other cyber crimes” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo further said that it was unfortunate to see the likes of Embattled MMD Leader Nevers Mumba wanting to lecture government on diplomatic etiquette based on a fake story published in his name by unscrupulous people.

And the Home Affairs Minister has disclosed that phase one of the Mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC) is due to commence in August 2020 prior to the Registration of Voters by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Hon Kampyongo said his ministry is targeting to register One Million Five Hundred Thousand (1,500.000) people in total as the exercise commences.

He said government wants to ensure that all Zambian citizens ranging from rural to urban areas are given equal opportunities to cement their nationality and citizenship by acquiring National Registration Cards.

“From Preliminary preparations so far, the ECZ has indicated that they will commence voter registration in October 2020 and that has left us at Home Affairs with a very limited period to conduct our Mobile NRC registration exercise considering that we didn’t foresee the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic underwhich we have to conduct our two phased exercise” Hon Kampyongo said.

Meanwhile Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Hon Lawrence Sichalwe has dismissed social media reports suggesting that government wants to dethrone Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa speaking people of the Eastern Province.

Hon Sichalwe said that contrary to social media concoctions, government enjoys very warm relations with Paramount Chief Gawa Undi and all other traditional leaders in the country.

“It is extremely baffling to note the amount of ignorance and propaganda being peddled through social media by ill meaning Zambians, those of you who have read our laws will agree with me that His Excellency the President or the office itself has no authority whatsoever to choose who gets to ascend to a particular traditional throne, because that decision is made by the individual Tradional Royal Councils, so ignore such falsehoods” Hon Sichalwe Said.



And On Her Part, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Hon Dora Siliya says that it is criminal for anyone to purposely create fake news and try to incite members of the public to raise against their elected government.

She said that developments such as the procurement of the Ministry of Home Affairs Equipment through Polytech a Chinese Company in 2013 are in the public domain making it unfortunate for anyone to want to insinuate otherwise.

Hon Siliya said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his Government have enough respect for traditional leadership countrywide.

