The government has refuted claims that it has taken over Copperbelt Energy Corporations (CEC) saying it still has its ( government’s ) own management and infrastructure to attend to.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said CEC remains a Zambian Private Company that is listed in the Lusaka stock exchange and has not been nationalized or expropriated by the government.

Speaking during a joint press briefing at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ( MIBS ) offices at Government complex, Mr Nkhuwa said government is proud of CEC and its achievements in the recent past and the critical role that it continues to plays in the Zambian electricity market.

The Minister noted that CEC which has been supplying electricity to Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) on the Copperbelt on contract which he said came to an end on 31st of May,2020.

He further noted that prior to the exploration of power supply agreement between the two parties, KCM formerly wrote to CEC notifying them on their intentions of not renewing their contract.

Mr Nkhuwa explained that KCM has an outstanding debt of one hundred and forty-four million United Stated Dollars owed to CEC as of 31st of May,2020.

“I am a aware that KCM during its receivership period made a payment of forty six million United States Dollars to CEC,” further explained the Minister.

He added that on 1st of June, 2020, CEC board members collectively decided to restrict power to KCM due to arrears owed by KCM.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkhuwa the Kariba dam water level is at forty percent full and it has collected five meters of usable water out of its thirteen meters capacity.

The Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) is a Zambian incorporated power transmission, generation, distribution and supply company and a major developer of energy infrastructure in Africa, respected for its skills in designing and operating transmission systems.

He said the Kariba North bank power station the water levels have continued to rise due to increased rainfall as recorded at Chavuma measuring points.

The Minister of Energy explained that the country’s power deficit stands at eight hundred megawatts and load shedding for ten hours is being carried out for different customer categories.

“By August, the lower Kafue Gorge will come into play and by December there should be seven hundred and fifty megawatts, hence the deficit will reduce,” said Mr Nkhuwa.

He indicated that by January next year 2021, the power deficit issue will be mitigated.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga has noted with disappointment that children prefer being on the streets that in well-established orphanages.

Speaking at the same briefing , Mr Mulenga said from the time his ministry started removing street children from the streets due to COVID-19, many street kids have run away from a number of orphanages.

He noted that his Ministry will soon engage Ministry of Home Affairs and Child Protection Unit to come up with a mechanism on how to remove them from the streets and take them to an isolated far area where they will not be able to get back on the streets but instead be reformed.

