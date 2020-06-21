9.5 C
Government is determined to Increase the Stake of Shareholding in Mines

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says Government through ZCCM-IH is working towards increasing its stake of shareholding in mining firms.

And Mr. Musukwa has challenged emerald mining firms in Lufwanyama to invest in infrastructure development so that locals benefit from its mineral wealth.

The Minister was speaking when Kagem Limited donated medical supplies and oxygen ventilators to Nkana Health Center, at a cost of 1-Million Kwacha.

He said authorities want to see ZCCM-IH and Industrial Development Corporation-IDC play a major role in mining operations for citizens to derive maximum benefits.

Mr. Musukwa said Government will continue to create an enabling environment for both small and large scale mine operations to enable indigenous Zambians fully exploit the country’s wealth.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said Government continues to embrace new investments in the sector.

And Chief Nkana of Lufwanyama District assured authorities that traditional leaders are actively supplementing Government efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama Member of Parliament Leonard Fungulwe hailed Government for embarking on the upgrading of feeder roads in his area.

