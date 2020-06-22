9.5 C
Silwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana

By sports
Silwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana
Newly appointed Nkana President Joseph Silwamba has set winning an unprecedented 13th league title as his target during his mandate at the helm of the record Zambian league champions.

Silwamba will take over the Nkana seat on July 1, 2020 from Everisto Kabila who is stepping down after five seasons at the helm.

However, the last five seasons have only seen Nkana finish second in 2018, winning their debut Barclays Cup that same season and also making their maiden qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals in 2019.

Nkana also won back-to-back Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu Charity Shield’s in 2018 and 2019.

But Nkana’s last league win came in 2012 under Kabila’s predecessor John Chiwele.

“From 2012 we have not won the league and the whole Nkana family has been singing and chanting the 13 the title so the 13 the title is actual a top priority,” Silwamba said, who have been part of the Nkana executive since 2012.

“I will push for that, I was part of the 2013 title, remember it took time before we won the 12 the title under Mr. John Chiwele so we can add the 13 the title because it has been almost six years since Nkana won the league.”

Meanwhile, Nkana are in the midst of the three-month Covid-19 lockdown at number four on 43 points one point ahead of fifth placed and defending champions Zesco United on the FAZ Super Division log.

Nkana are also a point behind third placed Green Eagles have 44 points while Napsa Stars are second on 45 points, one point behind leaders Forest Rangers.

