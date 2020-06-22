Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has paid tribute to his mother who died over the weekend.

Rada, 70 passed away on Sunday in Micho’s homeland of Serbia.

“I have remained just with best memories of herself in my heart, mind and soul with the best ingredients being the values she engraved in me,” Micho said.

“My mother wills forever inside me and whatever I did in African football I owe it to her.”

Micho,who was appointed Chipolopolo coach on February 3,2020, is currently in Zambia due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]