9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 22, 2020
type here...
Array

Micho Pays Tribute to His Late Mother

By sports
36 views
0
Micho Pays Tribute to His Late Mother
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has paid tribute to his mother who died over the weekend.

Rada, 70 passed away on Sunday in Micho’s homeland of Serbia.

“I have remained just with best memories of herself in my heart, mind and soul with the best ingredients being the values she engraved in me,” Micho said.

“My mother wills forever inside me and whatever I did in African football I owe it to her.”

Micho,who was appointed Chipolopolo coach on February 3,2020, is currently in Zambia due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleCaucus for women parliamentarians to sponsor a private members motion in Parliament to address the cyber bullying

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

Micho Pays Tribute to His Late Mother

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has paid tribute to his mother who died over the weekend. Rada, 70 passed away...
Read more
General News

Caucus for women parliamentarians to sponsor a private members motion in Parliament to address the cyber bullying

Chief Editor - 10
The caucus for women parliamentarians says it will sponsor a private members motion in Parliament that will address the cyber bullying that is on...
Read more
Feature Politics

MMD says that it has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Nakachinda

Chief Editor - 12
The opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Mangani Nakachinda. Mr. Nakachinda who was a suspended member of the...
Read more
Headlines

Police in full riot gear deployed all over Lusaka to stop peaceful protests

editor - 28
Police in Lusaka have deployed officers to deal with protesting youths who have vowed to go ahead with protests on various issues of national...
Read more
Feature Politics

I am ready to cooperate with ACC-Bowman

editor - 15
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he is ready to cooperate with the Anti Corruption Commission as it carries out an inquiry against him. Two...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

LaLiga Returns With Spike in Viewership

Feature Sports sports - 1
The thirst for football saw LaLiga record a 48 per cent jump in viewership when it resumed live matches last weekend after the three-month...
Read more

Kabila: It Was a Great Journey at Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Outgoing Nkana president Everisto Kabila has described his five-year reign at with the Kitwe giants as a great journey. Kabila stepped down as president of...
Read more

Nkana Boss Kabila Steps Down

Feature Sports sports - 2
Everisto Kabila has stepped down as Nkana president after five years at the helm of the record 12-time Zambian champions. Kabila has been Nkana supremo...
Read more

Simataa Backs Nkole For FAZ Top Post

Feature Sports sports - 5
Football administrator Simataa Simataa has backed the candidature of FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole. Nkole, 67 the former Referees Association of Zambia President and FAZ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: