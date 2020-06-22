Here are selected briefs of Chipolopolo stars performances abroad this past weekend.



POLAND

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for 4th placed Slask Wroclaw in Sunday’s 2-0 away loss to leaders Leiga Warszawa in the first round of the championship playoff stage of the season as the latter battle to reclaim their crown after finishing second last term.



SWEDEN

Djurgardens IF suffered their second successive league loss of the season after three rounds of games played when they lost 3-0 way at leaders Norrkoping.

Midfielder Edward Chilfuya started for Djurgardens, who tumbled from 2nd to 12th after the weekend defeat, before he was substituted in the 55th minute while Emmanuel Banda has yet to make selection this season.



AUSTRIA

Defending champions RB Salzburg failed to break the deadlock in their doubleheader date against 4th placed Wolfsberger AC following a 2-2 home draw on Sunday after finishing 0-0 away in the first leg on Wednesday at the halfway point of the championship playoff.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes and scored the second goal for the league leaders in the 71st minute while striker Patson Daka was not on target but started and completed the match.

