9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 22, 2020
type here...
Array

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
36 views
0
MONDAY PRO'S HIT LIST
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here are selected briefs of Chipolopolo stars performances abroad this past weekend.

POLAND
Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for 4th placed Slask Wroclaw in Sunday’s 2-0 away loss to leaders Leiga Warszawa in the first round of the championship playoff stage of the season as the latter battle to reclaim their crown after finishing second last term.

SWEDEN
Djurgardens IF suffered their second successive league loss of the season after three rounds of games played when they lost 3-0 way at leaders Norrkoping.
Midfielder Edward Chilfuya started for Djurgardens, who tumbled from 2nd to 12th after the weekend defeat, before he was substituted in the 55th minute while Emmanuel Banda has yet to make selection this season.

AUSTRIA
Defending champions RB Salzburg failed to break the deadlock in their doubleheader date against 4th placed Wolfsberger AC following a 2-2 home draw on Sunday after finishing 0-0 away in the first leg on Wednesday at the halfway point of the championship playoff.
Midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes and scored the second goal for the league leaders in the 71st minute while striker Patson Daka was not on target but started and completed the match.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleSilwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Here are selected briefs of Chipolopolo stars performances abroad this past weekend. POLAND Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes...
Read more
Sports

Silwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana

sports - 0
Newly appointed Nkana President Joseph Silwamba has set winning an unprecedented 13th league title as his target during his mandate at the helm...
Read more

Micho Pays Tribute to His Late Mother

sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has paid tribute to his mother who died over the weekend. Rada, 70 passed away on Sunday in Micho's homeland...
Read more
General News

Caucus for women parliamentarians to sponsor a private members motion in Parliament to address the cyber bullying

Chief Editor - 13
The caucus for women parliamentarians says it will sponsor a private members motion in Parliament that will address the cyber bullying that is on...
Read more
Feature Politics

MMD says that it has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Nakachinda

Chief Editor - 12
The opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Mangani Nakachinda. Mr. Nakachinda who was a suspended member of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Silwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Newly appointed Nkana President Joseph Silwamba has set winning an unprecedented 13th league title as his target during his mandate at the helm...
Read more

Micho Pays Tribute to His Late Mother

sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has paid tribute to his mother who died over the weekend. Rada, 70 passed away on Sunday in Micho's homeland...
Read more

LaLiga Returns With Spike in Viewership

Feature Sports sports - 1
The thirst for football saw LaLiga record a 48 per cent jump in viewership when it resumed live matches last weekend after the three-month...
Read more

Kabila: It Was a Great Journey at Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Outgoing Nkana president Everisto Kabila has described his five-year reign at with the Kitwe giants as a great journey. Kabila stepped down as president of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: