President Hakainde Hichilema today graced the 60th anniversary celebration of Zambia Sugar PLC, commending the company for reaching this significant milestone. As one of Africa’s leading sugar producers, Zambia Sugar has become a beacon of investment, growth, and job creation, contributing to the country’s economy and impacting global markets.

Speaking at the event, President Hichilema highlighted the parallel between Zambia Sugar’s achievements and the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary, positioning the company as a success story to emulate across other sectors. He emphasized the importance of the company’s outgrower scheme, which has empowered numerous smallholder farmers around Mazabuka, and encouraged the continued expansion of the program to benefit even more farmers.

In light of the country’s ongoing energy challenges, worsened by drought conditions, the President praised Zambia Sugar for its innovative approach to energy production. The company currently generates 40 megawatts of electricity and is working to increase capacity by an additional 60 megawatts, which would bring their total production to 100 megawatts—enough to contribute surplus energy to the national grid via ZESCO.

President Hichilema also challenged the company to explore new methods of processing molasses from its liquid state into pellets, making it more accessible to livestock farmers. He further urged Zambia Sugar to prioritize local employment and contract opportunities to promote skills transfer, aligning with the government’s broader call for investors to foster local empowerment.

The President’s engagement at the event underscores the importance of sustainable business practices and inclusive economic development, as Zambia continues to position itself as an attractive destination for investment.