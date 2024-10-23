The Isoka Subordinate Court has convicted an Assistant Social Welfare Officer for fraudulently diverting for personal use K170,000 meant for social welfare beneficiaries.

The Presiding Magistrate, Bwali, has sentenced Jonathan Maruzah from Mufulira to two years Imprisonment with hard Labour on each of the nine (9) counts of fraudulent or unlawful diversion of public Property.

This is contrary to Section 34(1)(b), as read with Section 41, of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

The sentences will run concurrently from 17th October 2024 and the court has also entered statutory judgment in the amount of K180,050.00 to be forfeited to the State.

Maruza was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2020 on Eleven (11) counts of fraudulent or unlawful diverting of public property for purposes other than what it was intended for contrary to section 34(1)(b) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act no. 3 of 2012.

Details of the offences in the 11 counts are that, between 1st January 2016 and 30th January 2017 in Mafinga, Maruzah being a public officer namely Assistant Social Welfare Officer at Mafinga District Social Welfare office did fraudulently or unlawfully divert a total amount of K223,670 for his benefit.

The money was meant for social welfare beneficiaries and administration of Mafinga Social Welfare Department, a public body.

Maruza was however acquitted on counts seven and eleven.

This conviction underscores the Anti-Corruption Commission’s commitment to ensuring that public officials are held accountable for any abuse of public funds.