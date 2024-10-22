The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) wishes to caution broadcasting stations against the use of unverified information and footage.

Stations must exercise due diligence of fact-checking and verification to ensure their programming reflects accurate and credible information. This responsibility is inescapable as misinformation can threaten public peace, security, welfare or good order.

Further, the Authority has noted an apology issued by Kenmark Broadcasting Network Television (KBN TV) regarding video footage from an old event of a purported attack on the 6th Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu which was used to connect to an occurrence at the funeral of Hon. Chishimba Kambwili’s brothers on 20th October, 2024 in Chingola.

The IBA wishes to remind radio and television stations to adhere to the highest standards of journalistic professionalism, as outlined in Section 24 (1) (e) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010.

The Authority remains committed to holding licensees accountable and will not hesitate to take necessary action against stations that fail to uphold their ethical obligations in their programming.

Susen Ndumingu

ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY (IBA)