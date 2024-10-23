Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have announced their decision to part ways after seven years of marriage. In a joint statement released Tuesday on social media, the couple confirmed they have begun divorce proceedings, emphasizing that the decision was made with love, respect, and mutual understanding.

“This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” read the statement. “While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known. We will also continue working together on the Foundation that means so much to us.”

Siya and Rachel, who married in a beautiful ceremony in Franschhoek in August 2016, first met in 2012 at a dinner party following a rugby match at Newlands. They share two biological children, Nicholas Siyamthanda, born in 2015, and Keziah, born in 2017. In 2014, the couple adopted Siya’s younger half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, following the passing of his mother.

The couple’s relationship has been a public journey, marked by challenges and achievements. Rachel, who left her career as an event manager and marketing executive to support the family, played a pivotal role in leading the Kolisi Foundation, a philanthropic endeavor they built together.

Siya Kolisi, 33, has had a storied rugby career, representing South Africa in 89 Test matches and leading the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023. During their marriage, Rachel supported Siya through difficult personal times, including helping him build a family when he was struggling emotionally.

In previous interviews, Siya spoke candidly about Rachel’s unwavering support: “She stayed with me when I was not in a good place. She took in two kids who couldn’t speak a word of English and helped me create a family.”

The couple’s statement did not reveal specific reasons for their split but expressed gratitude for the public’s love and support. They requested privacy as they navigate this personal transition.

“As we move forward, we ask for your respect and understanding,” the statement concluded.

Despite the end of their marriage, Siya and Rachel emphasized that they remain committed to co-parenting their children and continuing their joint work through the Kolisi Foundation, reflecting their shared values of family and service.