The Ruling Patriotic Front party says it will start distributing all COVID-19 materials it has received from its well-wishers to various schools and hospitals run by the churches in various provinces next week.
Party Secretary-General Hon. Davies Mwila said these have been identified as the needy areas requiring urgent attention.
Leading the Multi-sectorial approach on COVID-19 in Zambia, President Edgar Lungu has adhered to the World Health Organization’s guidance on the possible prevalence of the pandemic especially in the cold season and has been strategic unlocking sectors of the economy under the new normal.
And Hon. Davies Mwila said the party has targeted the most vulnerable areas where its donations from several well-wishers will be channeled.
“One of the beneficiaries will be Chilonga Mission in Mpika another one in Kasama, Mbebeshi in Mwansabombwe, St. Pauls in Nchelenge, Chikankata, St. Marys in Lufwanyama and also there is a school and a hospital in Mansa” he said.
Hon. Mwila was speaking when he received COVID-19 materials from the Communist Party of China to the Patriotic front at the Chinese embassy on Tuesday.
He has on behalf of President Lungu and the party’s Central Committee thanked the CPC Secretary General Xi- Jingping a demonstration of the warm relationship between the two entities.
Meanwhile, the CPC representative who is also the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said the donation was to help Zambia cope with the COVID-19 situation, considering the fact that PF offered solidarity to China when the pandemic was on its peak.
Corruption, corruption, corruption. Churches to be recipients of materials corruptly given – what do Chinese know about Churches, PF as usual playing to the public gallery. Thanks to covid-19 Churches are remembered, but are face masks the really pressing needs of churches? answer for you is poverty. Help to the poor Zambians is what this PF government needs to be rendering to Zambians. Hypocrisy exposed.
Why is PF donating and not the government? Atase imwe ba PF. Mwe Lesa twapapata tumfweni icililishi cesu.
Excellent generosity being displayed by pf. You don’t see EC Lungu personally going to distribute this with cameras following him, like HH did when he donated to ebu soap. Mind you this was after people begging him to donate. The guy is a stingy greedy opportunist. It is good that he will never rule this country. Kz
ITS NOT PF THE HEADING SHOULD SAY GOVENMENT. THOSE PEOPLE DIDNT DONATE TO PF BUT THE GOVERNMENT OF ZAMBIA.
KZ,YOUR LANGUAGE IS SO CHEAP. CHURCHES GET AND VOTE THEM OUT.THIS IS CHEAP CAMPAIGNING WAY.KZ,U WILL CRY IF YOU THINK THE ARMY WILL ACT WHEN U WILL WANT TO DO YOUR OWN CARDS.YOU WILL BE DISAPPOINTED TILL U WILL CRY NORMAL.NOT THIS TIME.GO AND DONATE YOUR THINGS TO CHURCHES OF PAPAS AND MAMAS.
Many thanks to the outgoing party.
Am sure the churches will appreciate your generosity. But they also wont forget your corruption, imcompetence, theft, intolerance and general misrule.
But perhaps God will remember your generosity. But I doubt that as well because your motives are evil and most likely this is wealth gained through corruption. So….?
The ebu soap he bought with his money unlike, some people who makes noise on chality item inspired by corruption
Zambia wake up. What have we done to deserve this punishment?
Anyway, it’s up to us to vote PF out. People you may not like HH but seems like our only solution to this problem. If he’s not good we will vote out in 2026 as well. But we need change
It would be beneficial for PF to donate to SDA, than going round to confessions from Catholics priests. Your MPs insulted bishops, it’s over, PF is ex-communicated.
pf, you had 5 solid years to equally develop Zambia, Create 500,000 jobs for the youth, and eventually improve the lives of Zambians. You know the time is up and now you are panicking. You can donate whatever you want but the fact remains, the people of Zambia have already decided. Awe twanaka.When you pack, please remember to take the Chinese with you.
We are not only tired of you but we are also annoyed at the alarming levels of corruption, abuse of the law, and the rising levels of poverty.