The Ruling Patriotic Front party says it will start distributing all COVID-19 materials it has received from its well-wishers to various schools and hospitals run by the churches in various provinces next week.

Party Secretary-General Hon. Davies Mwila said these have been identified as the needy areas requiring urgent attention.

Leading the Multi-sectorial approach on COVID-19 in Zambia, President Edgar Lungu has adhered to the World Health Organization’s guidance on the possible prevalence of the pandemic especially in the cold season and has been strategic unlocking sectors of the economy under the new normal.

And Hon. Davies Mwila said the party has targeted the most vulnerable areas where its donations from several well-wishers will be channeled.

“One of the beneficiaries will be Chilonga Mission in Mpika another one in Kasama, Mbebeshi in Mwansabombwe, St. Pauls in Nchelenge, Chikankata, St. Marys in Lufwanyama and also there is a school and a hospital in Mansa” he said.

Hon. Mwila was speaking when he received COVID-19 materials from the Communist Party of China to the Patriotic front at the Chinese embassy on Tuesday.

He has on behalf of President Lungu and the party’s Central Committee thanked the CPC Secretary General Xi- Jingping a demonstration of the warm relationship between the two entities.

Meanwhile, the CPC representative who is also the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said the donation was to help Zambia cope with the COVID-19 situation, considering the fact that PF offered solidarity to China when the pandemic was on its peak.

