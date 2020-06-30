9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
If John Sangwa wants to Petition President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021 Elections, he should do it now

Patrotic Front Eastern Province Minister Hon Makebi Zulu has challenged constitutional lawyer John Sangwa to bring forward his presidential petition regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility which he claims is ready.

Mr Zulu,a lawyer who is also PF Malambo Member of parliament says the presidential petition claim is a non issue which has already been settled and does not deserve any attention to even be discussed.

Reacting to Mr Sangwa’s petition issue during Hot Fm’s breakfast show, Hon Zulu said Mr Sangwa’s petition should be brought forward and will be responded to.

“Mr Sangwa represented LAZ in that case and the judgment was very clear.He says he has this petition on his laptop,let him bring it, will respond to it and we will make sure he pays costs personally” Mr Zulu said.

He said Mr Sangwa is trying to be oblivious on a matter that was already settled but urged him to continue talking if his interest is to remain relevant on the political field.

And Hon Zulu has described Mr Sangwa’s suggestion to prove Bill 10 popularity by subjecting it to a referendum as laughable.

He said Mr Sangwa should instead talk about the benefits of the bill such as creating certainty on the issue of mixed-member representation, recognition of chiefs, promoting women representation in parliament among other issues rather than issuing misleading statements on the matter.

Mr Zulu also dispelled assertions that Bill 10 has lapsed saying non of the standing orders suggests otherwise adding that the bill is still alive and active as he expressed confidence that it will succeed and will help in improving the country’s legal system.

