Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has said that a united front is required to eject president Lungu from Office.

In a congratulatory statement to the Malawian opposition alliance’s victory, Dr. Kambwili said an untied resistance team is needed to eject president Lungu and his PF from office.

THE NDC leader appealed to all opposition political parties to learn from Malawi that unity of purpose bears results.

“I appeal to all the opposition political parties in Zambia to learn from Malawi’s case that unity of purpose bears results, and if you are disintegrated you will not achieve anything. This is why, we in the NDC and UPND have been serious about our alliance,”

