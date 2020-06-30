Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has said that a united front is required to eject president Lungu from Office.
In a congratulatory statement to the Malawian opposition alliance’s victory, Dr. Kambwili said an untied resistance team is needed to eject president Lungu and his PF from office.
THE NDC leader appealed to all opposition political parties to learn from Malawi that unity of purpose bears results.
“I appeal to all the opposition political parties in Zambia to learn from Malawi’s case that unity of purpose bears results, and if you are disintegrated you will not achieve anything. This is why, we in the NDC and UPND have been serious about our alliance,”
[Read 660 times, 660 reads today]
Ba Kambwili with all due respeect, I think you mean, all parties must join UPND because right now most party’s are just in name only like Chilufya Tayali who is a mouth piece for the PF. With Edgar Lungu de-campaiging the PF every day because of his in action to fire corrupt Ministers and KAISER ZULU, posting very arrogant comments on Lusaka Times, UPND can got it alone and win the next year.
All those parties trying to prevent 1 man. It shows you both how powerful pf is and how weak the opposition are. We have not heard a single detail of their policy or alternative solutions, and yet they believe they are best suited to rule the country. It is such behaviour which shows that these people are not in it to genuinely serve the nation. Rather it is for their own personal benefit at the expense of our people. The zambian people know this and will vote accordingly. Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that kambwili seems to only have health issues andfaint uuncontrollably with his big tummy on display like a constipated hippo, only when he is facing court cases. Kz
Only enemies to the majority Zambians can oppose the proposal by CK
Well said Muna. What CK has brought is important for some Political Parties like NDC, UPND and THIS PARTY for Kalaba to come together to do the ejection. Malawi has done it so we can do same.
PF is hated country wide because of their stinking corruption. The only way PF is winning next year is if they rig the election and even then Zambians will rise and protest the same way the Malawians have shown that the will of the people can not be ignored.
WELL SAID CK NOT THIS RIFF RAFF IMBWA KZ WHAT HE IS TALKING.
Problem with Zambian “P0loticianz” like Kambw!li & G0dfrey [email protected] [email protected], is unlike politicians in Malawi, you cannot trust these Belly Boys from “the Corruption school of Cycle Mata”
Kambw!li was the most repressive & tribalist leader in P.F, worse than G.B.M & only “saw the light” when Jonathan kicked him into touch for offside & out of [email protected] Funkutu aka P.F.
We all know [email protected] [email protected] was insulting [email protected] @ breakfast time & by dinner time, [email protected] was “the best thing since sliced bread”
U.P.N.D be very careful with the likes of Chimbwili, as once the price is right in U$D, he will defect, with days to go, leaving your campaign & chances in disarray!
CK that is the only spirit to work on. Yourself, HH and Kalaba you are the Gunners to Gun down the ruling party the way Malawi has done it. Start working on this one today for the better future of Zambians. Remember don’t include Tayalis Party, don’t include Membes Party and don’t allow any member of parliament for PF to join you after winning 2021 elections, this time is your time God has said so. Don’t allow pipo like GBM and his group like these vocal guys who migrated from MMD. Opposition alliance is the ANSWER.
Yes we agree with mr. kambwili. But we cannot forget his actions and utterances when he was in pf. we cant forget his hand in the fraudulent ascension of Lungu to power.
Kambwili, just retire!
Kambwili has seen that his party cannot win a general election. He knows that given the circumstances, he would rather start working on Upnd to give him the running mate portfolio so that in the unlikely event that Upnd wins he will at least have a viable political position of the vice president to keep him surviving for the next 10 years. I like him he is a good strategist. What I feel is that Upnd to win or lose the elections, they don’t need the alliance of these tunashala neka parties because they may not give them the necessary impetus for winning. Whether these parties join hands with Upnd the present status quo for Upnd will remain the same.
But you will disintegrate when you come to choosing the presidential candidate for 2021. Elyo ba Bally naturally qualfies as he leads the largest opposition party, but problem is that he is a perpertual loser. Then ba Kambwili is just a product of the political mistake of electing ba Sata as President, you have seen the kind of leadership we now have, just about every jim and jack, every cat and mouse, think that they can be President.
Alliance are sp dangerous in that each jim and jack when in power wants his party to benefit and this creates confusion if other seem to be left out. Just wait, you will see the confusion that will issue in Malawi. Its better to it alone.
CK , we in UPND cannot trust you. For that matter we cannot work with you and we do not need you. We have matured and have experience to got it alone and win. Naimwe just start camparning na ka party kenu. Do not use our name in the name of working together. We are beyond that by far.
Edgar is giving the opposition headache. Alliances is Zambia have never worked with stingy people hh
It’s not about ejecting President Edgar Lungu from State House. What is your alternative to the development agenda of the PF. My people have seen a tarmac and electricity for the fir time in their live since independence. Why should they vote for insultants?