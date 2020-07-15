United Party for National Development-UPND-Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has bemoaned the heightened desperation by the PF to have Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 passed into law at all costs.
Speaking in an exclusive interview this afternoon, Mwaliteta, who questioned the rationale behind the PF’s heightened campaign to have the Bill passed, stated that if Bill 10 was a good law, it would have advertised itself in Parliament.
He stated that it was sickening that the PF have gone on rampage erecting bill boards across the country with the aim to gain sympathy from Zambians on why Bill 10 should be supported when most health facilities in the country lacked medicines.
Mwaliteta said that the PF’s fear for President Hakainde Hichilema’s growing popularity has led the PF to start devising schemes aimed at ensuring that he doesn’t appear in the 2021 presidential ballot.
He, however, observed that it was not surprising that the PF’s heaving frustration to have Bill 10 was nothing new as the ruling party was in the habit of abrogating the law to perpetuate their stay in office.
The further surprising thing is that inflation is sky rocketing, exchange rate is in a limbo and a record high, reserves are gone, your currency is the second worst performing currency in the world, MMD left the fuel price at K5 and it is now K17, the mines are giving notice of care and maintenance due to poor policies, bumper harvest does never translate into reduced prices of mealie meal in the PF mandate, civil liberties completely curtailed with opposition parties completely curtailed to mobilize, ZNBC and other public media is for the PF, so where is the morality to still want to come and rule by the PF in 2021, are the PF the only party that cant see that the country is in a complete mess
I am PF but I want to concede our total failure, we have brought the country down to its knees economically. Total disaster
Bill 10 has a catch, the energy being used to push bill 10 if was used to push the economy we could have been very far, and the number of organizations being paid to champion bill 10 is large and growing. For me I want real things in bill 10, for example if a leader tells lies, like the case of burning city market and gassing, bill 10 must compel the speaker to punish that leader and avoid extracting apologies where they are not needed from MPs who should be commended for exposing non truths, because we are a Christian nation.
Very strange to hear YALI say we want bill 10 so that we can reaffirm Zambia as a Christian nation. What does reaffirmation really change, completely nothing , the reaffirmation itself is not even biblical. People are being killed in bye elections with no prosecution of offenders, so what Christian nation are you talking about?