United Party for National Development-UPND-Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has bemoaned the heightened desperation by the PF to have Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 passed into law at all costs.

Speaking in an exclusive interview this afternoon, Mwaliteta, who questioned the rationale behind the PF’s heightened campaign to have the Bill passed, stated that if Bill 10 was a good law, it would have advertised itself in Parliament.

He stated that it was sickening that the PF have gone on rampage erecting bill boards across the country with the aim to gain sympathy from Zambians on why Bill 10 should be supported when most health facilities in the country lacked medicines.

Mwaliteta said that the PF’s fear for President Hakainde Hichilema’s growing popularity has led the PF to start devising schemes aimed at ensuring that he doesn’t appear in the 2021 presidential ballot.

He, however, observed that it was not surprising that the PF’s heaving frustration to have Bill 10 was nothing new as the ruling party was in the habit of abrogating the law to perpetuate their stay in office.