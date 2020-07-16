National-UPND-deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says he will not heed to the undue pressure from the ruling PF and its surrogates to apologize to Republican Vice President, Inonge Wina for terming her speech in Parliament recently as “shallow” and “shameful” regardless of the consequences.

Addressing journalists at the Party Secretariat this morning, Mr Mweetwa has insisted that he was not addressing a woman in Parliament but a leader of Government business.

“it is Republican Vice President, Inonge Wina who owes Zambians an apology for the misleading statement that left grave ramifications on the opposition law makers and party members in general.”

Mr Mweetwa observed that the PF has opted to devise a profoundly, antagonistic, archaic and colonial tactics to make MPs look like they do not reason or think.

He stated that those who were clamouring for an apology from him were those who were not privy to the genesis of the controversy, adding that Mrs Wina’s decision to mislead the nation over gassing shouldn’t be construed as disrespect to the Veep as an individual, but her office which is an annex of the Office of the President (OP).

“If they want this issue of gassing to end, it will not end and am a frontrunner and promoter to have the evil gassing issue accorded a conclusive end. I am not going to apologize for anything whatsoever and am ready for any consequences they might be contemplating,” he said.

He stated that it was surprising that he was forced to apologize against his will for lapsing an important question on the floor of the House, adding that he was made to apologize for lapsing the question time on the floor of the House when he had gone to the convenience room.

Mr Mweetwa has also called on Zambians to judge for themselves who committed a bigger wrong between the one who falsely alarmed the nation that the opposition were behind the gassing or the one who stated that this is a lie from a person from a high office.

Mweetwa who stated that the issue of Mrs Wina had no gender connotations on it, warned that those who were including her in these debates were abusing gender advocacy and that age should not be included when it comes to matters of national importance.