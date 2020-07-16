Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Sampa has called for calm among youths in the party. Mr Sampa said PF youths should not react to the provocation being instigated by the opposition UPND but should instead go out in numbers and mobilize young people across the country ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr Sampa has further encouraged youths in the PF party to forget about what transpired in Monze where the head of state was jeered by UPND cadres.

“This is one thing that we must all tolerate, it is a painful pill to swallow but as young people let us forget about what transpired in Monze because our President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has given us guidance that vengeance is only for God,” Mr Sampa said.

He has since appealed to young people in the Patriotic Front to accept the position of the party leadership.

“So to all those youths who have a heart for the President, please refrain from any negative attitude towards the UPND,” he added.

Mr Sampa who is also Kasama Central Member of Parliament said youths should ignore provocations from the UPND whom he labelled as a violent party that wants to smear their violence on the PF.

And Mr Sampa has condemned some suspected PF youths that were seen exposing machetes and other weapons stating that the PF is a responsible and peaceful party that should not be associated with violence.

The PF national youth Chairperson stressed that young people should instead fight for economic freedom as opposed to fighting each other as Zambians.

Mr Sampa emphasized that the future of this country is dependent on young people hence they should strive by all means to protect the peace the country has enjoyed since independence.

“The future of this country is dependent on us the young ones with the way that we are going to carry this country forward and the way we are going to relate to each other,” he added.