By Patrick Mucheleka UPND Deputy Secretary
The PF hooliganism and thuggery in the country keeps breaking news records with the recent incident being where their thugs beat up police officers right at one of the biggest police stations in the country.
Not even the once powerful UNIP vigilantes that terrorised citizens during the one party state reached this level of violence and thuggery of beating law enforcement agencies right at their premises.
As UPND, we have been at the receiving end of this PF thuggery resulting in some of our members even killed in cold blood by PF thugs, yet law enforcement agencies have done nothing up to now.
And we have repeatedly warned that violence has no end once it starts and encouraged by those in authority because one day they will equally be victims of the same.
We knew it was just a matter of time before this PF thuggery degenerates to such levels because it has been tolerated for a very long time now.
There are numerous incidents with video and photo evidence of PF thugs invading premises and beating up innocent citizens, such as what happened during the live TV Bill 10 debate at Intercontinental Hotel, yet nothing has been done to date.
We are also reminded of an incident during the Sesheke bye election when PF thugs invaded a police station and attacked police officers. But instead of promoting the police officers who repelled the PF thugs, the officers were themselves hounded out of the police service.
With all the powers that have been given to these PF hooligans where they have placed themselves above law enforcement agencies, what could stop them from raiding a police station and clobbering police officers?
It is now clear Zambia is finally a failed state because if law enforcement agencies cannot deal with perpetrators of such heinous crimes, where will ordinary citizens run to for security since police stations are equally not safe?
Where is the security of this nation and that of ordinary Zambians if police officers can be clobbered at the police station and then the assailants manage to evade arrest?
Can you imagine if these were UPND members who did such a thing.
Police know wht to do. They’re the same organisation that worked well under a more efficient and effective commander-in-chief , the late LPM and inspector general Ephraim Mateyo. Why is there a different result under a different c-i-c?
The police can’t do nothing because they don’t want what happened to their colleagues in sesheke to happen to them.
If you sow lettuce, please. NEVER expected to reap or harvest tomatoes!
President [email protected] [email protected] was a certified Kachasu alcoholic & professional thief /embezzler, who without an ounce of shame /empathy embezzled a Widows cash, throwing her to the wolves & in the process leaving her high, dry & hungry.
So whoever put this drunken Charlatan who used to drink in Kachasu dens, @ Kapoche & Weluzani bars in Chawama in power, should answer for the mess our economy is in & state sanctioned thuggery we see in Zambia today.
It would have been cheaper for the whole nation of Zambia to pay [email protected] U$D 1 Million, not to take up the leadership & let him continue drinking himself into oblivion, as the cost of having this visionless corruption loving goon as President is costing Zambia Billions of U$D…
PF is laying ground for 2021. This is just a preview. A warning to police and opposition. Ati mukaponokwa. But people get fatigued and it will get bloody.
We are not a failed State Mucheleka. It’s only the Zambia Police who are a failure.
Do not insult the Head of State, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. He commands all forces including the Police who were recently clobbered by our cadres.
Where did UPND clobber police ???
You are sounding mad now, we told you , lungu is a disaster for Zambians…..
You ain’t seen nothing yet……
Lungu is setting the stage for 2021…….
He is making it clear to police and Zambians that his paid PF thugs are a law unto themselves.
Boy , is 2021 going to be bloody…..
Luckily enough the world will be watching.
That is the only thing that can save Zambians from his thugs.
Especially IMF has denied him funds to pay his thugs and bribe others …….things will get nasty and bloody.
Lungu knows he has 50/50 chance of winning through violence and his thugs.
We know he will deteriorate the situation so bad when it becomes clear to him that even violence will not work that the only option left for zambiansis to negotiate safe passage for him and his stolen loot, other wise he will burn down Zambia.