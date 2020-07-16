Here is a wrap of Wednesday’s action from our European –based stars.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda was an unused substitute in second placed Djurgarden’s 1-0 home win over bottom of the log Frankenbergs.

Compatriot Edward Chilufya remains sidelined with injury for a third straight game.

=RUSSIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa played the full 90 minutes for 6th placed Arsenal Tula in Wednesday’s 3-1 away win over number 10 club Ural.

His brother and striker Evans was substituted in the 58th minute while midfielder Lameck Banda later came on in stoppage minute.

The trio was not on target.

=POLAND

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda missed Slask Wroclaw’s 2-1 away loss at Jagiellonia due to an injury he sustained in the 2-2 home draw against Pogon Szczecin on July 12.

Slask are 4th but out of European qualification after losing their penultimate game in the championship round.