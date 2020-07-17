9.5 C
There is a well-hatched scheme to hound me out of Parliament-Mweetwa

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development-UPND-Choma Central Member of Parliament (MP), Cornelius Mweetwa says he is aware of a well-hatched scheme to hound him out of Parliament.

Addressing the press at UPND secretariat , the outspoken and fearless Mr Mweetwa stated that he had intel from PF MPs that the persecution that he is currently undergoing was aimed at throwing him out of Parliament.

He stated that the PF’s hatred against him was so high that he could feel it the atmosphere of Parliament, yesterday.

“I am already aware from the fillers from the Patriotic Front (PF) the aim is to hound me out PARLIAMENT. And yesterday I could smell their aim to throw me out of Parliament, and am ready,” he stated.

He stated that he has written to the Clerk of National Assembly challenging Dr Patrick Matibini’s decision to make him apologize against his will.

Mr Mweetwa has however clarified that his decision to apologize for a lapsed question was borne out of his respect for laws of the House.

“I have written to the Clerk of National Assembly to challenge and petition the ruling of the Speaker for 14th July, 2020 where I was made to apologize against my will. But I apologized in respect of certain rules in the House even if I felt the gravity of the matter didn’t require me to apologize because I didn’t do anything wrong,”

He added that the rude interruption that engulfed the House when he was on the floor debating the Monze riot which led to the shooting of a teenager made him suffer a health hazard that prompted him to seek convenience relief.

“Because I was rudely interrupted by PF members when I was debating a question from Nakonde MP and the Speaker was trying to ask me to sit down as he took turns to admonish them. And because he took quite some time in trying to admonish them that they were Honourable Members, I suffered a health hazard and I was prompted to seek convenience,” stated Mr Mweetwa.

“Have you ever seen an MP being punished for lapsing an important question?” asked Mr Mweetwa.

Previous articlePotential Zambia – Rwanda Conflict Needs Explanation-UPND
Next articleState House advises Citizens and the media to allow due process of diplomacy to take its course on the Rwanda Case

  4. These UPND zealots have started meeting Rwandan labels. The lies about EL were hatched by UPND together with NLF of Rwanda to make our president look bad to the external world. Kagame is aware about these lies.

