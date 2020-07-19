President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to encourage their members to passionately pray for peace and unity of the country.

President Lungu said he is happy that the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has been promoting the unity of the country through its teachings.

He says the government is proud to work with the UCZ because of its positive contribution to human development.

The Head of State says the Church has also contributed to the political history of Zambia by producing politicians like Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Lieutenant General Christon Tembo , Simon Kapwepwe, Harry Nkumbula and Mutumba Bull among others.

President Lungu said this in Lusaka today during the farewell service held at UCZ Saint Andrews Church for UCZ Outgoing General Secretary Reverend Peggy Kabonde.

Reverend Kabonde has since been replaced by Reverend Chipasha Musaba. President Lungu praised Reverend Kabonde for her contribution to the nation and the church. He said during her tenure of office, UCZ has made gains in the promotion of mission works, among other works.

And speaking at the same event, Reverend Kabonde urged President Lungu to remain strong even in difficult times. Reverend Kabonde said President Lungu should focus on God, even in the wake of criticism. She said no matter the storm, God will always fight for those who do his will.

Reverend Kabonde also used the opportunity to encourage Zambians to promote love and unity. She said young people should respect elders as this is one way that they will receive their blessings.

And UCZ Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima thanked President Lungu for accepting the invitation to attend the farewell service.