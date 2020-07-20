Here are some briefs from this weekend’s performances involving our selected foreign-based stars.



=POLAND

Slask Wroclaw finished the season in fifth spot but failed to qualify for European competition.

On Sunday, Lubambo Musonda’s side lost 2-1 at home to fourth placed Lechia Gdansk but the Zambia midfielder missed the match due to injury.



=RUSSIA

Lameck Banda, Evans and Klings Kangwa’s Arsenal Tula returns to league action on July22 in a mid-table away clash against UFA in which their seventh placed side will be seeking a third successive league win.



=SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilfuya remains sidelined with injury at Djurgarden who lost 1-0 away on Sunday at Elfsborg.

His compatriot Emmanuel Banda was an unused substitute in that match.