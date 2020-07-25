9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Dabid Chilufya Set For Indeni Debut

Coach Dabid Chilufya starts his reign at ambitious FAZ National Division 1 side Indeni with a home match against Mpulungu Harbour on Sunday in Ndeke, Ndola.

Chilufya, the former Zanaco deputy coach, replaced Matthews Ndhlovu at Indeni during the Covid-19 induced break in May.

Indeni are placed fourth on the table with 46 points, two below leaders Kitwe United, after 24 matches played.

“The Oil Men” are chasing their first return to the FAZ Super Division since 2014.

Elsewhere in National Division 1, promotion contenders Prison Leopards are out seeking to reclaim top spot as they tackle Kafue Celtic away on Saturday afternoon.

Prison were relegated to second position on Thursday by Kitwe United, who edged National Assembly 1-0 in Lusaka, to open a one point lead at the top.

Chingalika have 48 points from 24 matches played.

Victory over Celtic will push Prison back to the top for at least 24 hours before Kitwe faces Zesco Shockers on Sunday away in Mongu.

Third placed Young Green Eagles will be visited by Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

Young Eagles sits on 47 points while Malaiti Rangers are 13th on the table with 24 points from 24 matches played.

FAZ National Division 1 –Week 25

25/07/20

Zambeef F.C – MUZA

Kafue Celtic – Prison Leopards

Police College -Nchanga Rangers

26/07/20

ZESCO Shockers – Kitwe United

Gomes – Sinazongwe United

Chindwin Sentries – Mumbwa Medics

Young Green Eagles – ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

Indeni – Mpulungu Harbour

National Assembly – Chambishi

