As cases of the coronavirus pandemic reach a record high in Zambia, UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to comply with all health guidelines to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema has reiterated his call on Zambians to wear face masks at all times in public, observe social distancing, wash hands and avoid unnecessary movements.

He has noted that so many people have tested positive including Keembe UPND MP Princess Kasune who has come out in the open stating that she is COVID-19 positive adding to the many Members of Parliament who have tested positive for the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema has commended Mrs Kasune for coming out in the open saying doing so helps in tracing contacts.

Zambia yesterday recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases out of 466 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

Updating the nation on the pandemic, Dr Chilufya said of the 153 cases recorded, 147 were detected in Lusaka while six are from Mazabuka District in Southern Province.

He said the covid-19 death toll has remained at 139 as the country did not record any fatality in the last 24 hours but said 17 patients at the Levy Mwanawasa isolation facility are on oxygen support four of them on ventilators.

He said 397 patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,350 while active cases stand at 1,992.

The Minister has warned citizens against stigmatizing people who are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Chilufya is worried with increased levels of stigma against COVID-19 patients.