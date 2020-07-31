9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...
General News

Government Releases Funds to pay Suppliers of Face Masks in Five Provinces

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Government Releases Funds to pay Suppliers of Face Masks in Five Provinces
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has released funds to pay suppliers of washable face masks in five Provinces.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says this follows the completion of verification of suppliers’ details and quantities supplied in the five Provinces namely; Western, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, and Eastern.

Mr. Kabwe has explained that the Government has released about K1. 3 million for Western, Luapula K369, 000, Northern K1. 5 million, Muchinga K590, 000 while Eastern Province has received K1. 5 million.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Kabwe further disclosed that Government has released K1. 6 million to the Ministry of Youth and Sport for various activities including payment to youth groups that supplied masks and for the welfare of the street kids.

He said Government has also released K600, 000 to all the three market associations that had been engaged to supply masks.

The National Coordinator also said Government has released K800, 000 to pay all-women cooperatives within and outside Lusaka.

He added that the Government has further released funds to three youth groups that had been engaged to supply masks in Lusaka and Eastern Province.

Mr. Kabwe said Government has also released K200, 000 to the Ministry of Defense through Mulungushi Textiles to pay traders who had supplied masks and another K200, 000 to Correctional services to pay the traders.

He explained that the payments released so far are part of phase 1 and that phase 2 will include Copperbelt, North-Western, Southern, Central, and Lusaka Provinces.

Mr. Kabwe said suppliers who will not be paid in phase 1 should exercise patience as phase 2 suppliers will receive their payments soon.

Previous articleFAZ league to abruptly close next week

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government Releases Funds to pay Suppliers of Face Masks in Five Provinces

The government has released funds to pay suppliers of washable face masks in five Provinces. Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit...
Read more
General News

FAZ league to abruptly close next week

Chief Editor - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has decided to bring the 2019/2020 season to an early closure following an Executive Committee meeting held on...
Read more
Headlines

Zambians bans foreign tourists as Covid-19 numbers swell

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian Government has suspended the issuance of all tourist visas until further notice. This is according to a notice issued by the US Embassy...
Read more
General News

Claims that former Education Minister had died is a sign of decayed media ethics among some institutions

Chief Editor - 12
Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has threatened to revoke broadcasting licenses for media institutions misinforming the public. Mr. Malupenga said that his...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF Wins Majority of Ward Seats

Chief Editor - 24
The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads in the opposition strongholds. From the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ league to abruptly close next week

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has decided to bring the 2019/2020 season to an early closure following an Executive Committee meeting held on...
Read more

Claims that former Education Minister had died is a sign of decayed media ethics among some institutions

General News Chief Editor - 12
Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has threatened to revoke broadcasting licenses for media institutions misinforming the public. Mr. Malupenga said that his...
Read more

We will Find Serious Local Investors for Mulungushi Textile-HH

General News Chief Editor - 15
The UPND says it will once in Government find serious local investors and possibly partner with foreign plus government injection for Mulungushi Textile and...
Read more

Explore the huge potential in Zambia’s agriculture sector, Saudis Urged

General News Chief Editor - 20
Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba has urged investors in Saudi Arabia to explore the huge potential in Zambia’s agriculture...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.