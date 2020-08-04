Lusaka City Council (LCC) has bemoaned the high incidences of damage and theft to the newly installed solar traffic light poles and fittings by some motorists and individuals.

In a statement released to the media, LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said in the month of July, 2020 the Council recorded 11 incidences of damage, out of which seven (7) were incidences of motorists hitting into traffic light poles and four were theft of fittings.

“This unfortunate scenario is leading to solar traffic lights not working at full capacity,” Mr Sichimba added.

“The damage and theft incidences are rampant along Lumumba and Mungwi Roads.”

Mr Sichimba disclosed that the hit and run of the 3.5 meter traffic light poles by some irresponsible motorists is giving rise to theft of components as thieves are taking advantage of the situation.

He said in other incidences, some unscrupulous people are simply stealing components for personal gains.

“These irresponsible acts are a drawback to the road infrastructure development in the city,” Mr Sichimba said.

He charged that Government is spending colossal sums of money in road infrastructure in the city but enemies of development are busy frustrating the efforts.

Meanwhile, the local authority is appealing to motorists to be taking responsibility when they hit into a traffic or street light pole by reporting to the police or Council.

Mr Sichimba said that prompt reporting of such incidences will help the Council to quickly move in and secure the damaged installations before thieves pounce on them.

He stated that individuals who are in a habit of stealing solar traffic light components should be warned that it will not be long before the law catches up with them as surveillance has been heightened.

And LCC is calling upon members of the public to be vigilant and report to Police or Council, all those found tempering with road furniture in particular and public installations in general.