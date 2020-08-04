Nkana striker Idris Mbombo laments Saturday’s away draw at Red Arrows that saw them fail to assume poll position on the penultimate day of the season in the race for the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division title.

The record 12-time champions rallied from two-down after the hour mark to finish 2-2 at Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to stay second and one point behind leaders Napsa Stars.

Mbombo was Nkana’s saviour on the day with a brace in the 68th and 73rd minutes.

“We didn’t come into the game nicely and we conceded early in the game. We tried to fight for the equalizer and fortunately we got the second goal,” Mbombo said.

Arrows stunned Nkana by taking a 1st minute lead through Joseph Phiri and James Chamanga added the second in the 57th before Mbombo saved Nkana.

“We didn’t come with a good strategy; this was our chance to win the league. Had we won the game, we would have already won the league but unfortunately we got a draw,” Mbombo said.

”

It is very painful for the team. I don’t know maybe it is the fact that we conceded early in the game. We didn’t come strongly in the first minutes of the game.”

Nkana are almost guaranteed to finish on 50 points with reports that guests and relegation zone side Nakambala Leopards have forfeited their remaining league fixtures due to Covid-19 concerns.

Napsa, who lead on 48 points, host Forest Rangers who are fourth on 46 points while defending champions Zesco United, on 46 points, await mid-table Arrows in a four-horse race for the league title in the August 6 finale.

“We will wait and see what results come out on Thursday, we will see what will happen,” Mbombo said.