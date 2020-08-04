9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Mbombo Laments Nkana Draw at Arrows

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mbombo Laments Nkana Draw at Arrows
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana striker Idris Mbombo laments Saturday’s away draw at Red Arrows that saw them fail to assume poll position on the penultimate day of the season in the race for the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division title.

The record 12-time champions rallied from two-down after the hour mark to finish 2-2 at Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to stay second and one point behind leaders Napsa Stars.

Mbombo was Nkana’s saviour on the day with a brace in the 68th and 73rd minutes.

“We didn’t come into the game nicely and we conceded early in the game. We tried to fight for the equalizer and fortunately we got the second goal,” Mbombo said.

Arrows stunned Nkana by taking a 1st minute lead through Joseph Phiri and James Chamanga added the second in the 57th before Mbombo saved Nkana.

“We didn’t come with a good strategy; this was our chance to win the league. Had we won the game, we would have already won the league but unfortunately we got a draw,” Mbombo said.

It is very painful for the team. I don’t know maybe it is the fact that we conceded early in the game. We didn’t come strongly in the first minutes of the game.”

Nkana are almost guaranteed to finish on 50 points with reports that guests and relegation zone side Nakambala Leopards have forfeited their remaining league fixtures due to Covid-19 concerns.

Napsa, who lead on 48 points, host Forest Rangers who are fourth on 46 points while defending champions Zesco United, on 46 points, await mid-table Arrows in a four-horse race for the league title in the August 6 finale.

“We will wait and see what results come out on Thursday, we will see what will happen,” Mbombo said.

Previous article72 per cent of Zambian businesses are unable to raise funds due to COVID-19, FSD Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mbombo Laments Nkana Draw at Arrows

Nkana striker Idris Mbombo laments Saturday’s away draw at Red Arrows that saw them fail to assume poll position...
Read more
Headlines

72 per cent of Zambian businesses are unable to raise funds due to COVID-19, FSD Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
A survey on the financial impact of COVID-19 on SMEs conducted by the Zambia Financial Sector Deepening and BFA Global show that Zambian businesses...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Forest Stay Positive Despite League Title Setback

sports - 0
Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba says they have a very big say in the direction of 2019/2020 league title in Thursday’s final round decider...
Read more
Videos and Audios

$1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small fire

editor - 13
https://youtu.be/i5sKCEv39gI
Read more
Health

Majority of COVID-19 Cases Still from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces

Chief Editor - 10
Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces still account for more than 70 percent of Covid-19 cases. The pandemic has on the other hand spread to almost...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Forest Stay Positive Despite League Title Setback

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba says they have a very big say in the direction of 2019/2020 league title in Thursday’s final round decider...
Read more

Power Dynamos Dent Forest Rangers Title Dreams

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers debut FAZ Super Division title hopes sustained a dent on Sunday when they lost 2-1 away to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies...
Read more

Nkana Bungle At Arrows To Hand Zesco A Lifeline

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Saturday kept alive their very slim chances of retaining the FAZ Super Division title on the same day that Nkana failed...
Read more

Fathi Toasts Napsa Stars’ Top 4 Target

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi believes he has done enough to secure a top four finish in the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season. Napsa secured...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.