Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba says they have a very big say in the direction of 2019/2020 league title in Thursday’s final round decider despite Monday’s loss in their penultimate league game of the season.

Forest returned to action after a controversial last three weeks that saw them out of action due to a reported 28 Covid-19 cases in their team.

But it wasn’t a memorable return after they lost 2-1 away at power Dynamos that saw them fail gain an advantage to go top of the table after staying put at number four on 46 points, two behind leaders Napsa Stars whom they host in their big season finale this Thursday in Ndola..

“Firstly I want to congratulate Power; they played a very tactical game. But of course we won’t sit down. We will continue working hard because the chance is still there,” Chilumba said.

“We have played Napsa before. We know they are tactical but of course we are lacking match fitness. We have stayed almost two weeks without training. But that is not the excuse. We will go back and work hard.”

The first leg meeting against Napsa ended 0-0 in Lusaka on November 2, 2019.

Four teams head into the final day with hopes of clinching this season’s title.

Defending champions Zesco are third, tied with Forest on 46 points, while Nkana are behind Napsa on 47 points.

Green Eagles and Zanaco have an outside chance of finishing second and are tied on 45 points.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

29/07/2020

WEEK 19

Green Eagles 0- Zanaco 1(Roger Kola 35′ pen)

WEEK 26

31/07/2020

Napsa Stars 2(Collins Sikombe 6’73’pen)-Buildcon 0

01/08/2020

Lumwana Radiants 0-Kabwe Warriors 1(Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba 27′)

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Zesco United 1(Paso Mayenge 40’og)

Red Arrows 2(Joseph Phiri 1′,James Chamanga 57′)-Nkana 2 (Idris Mbombo 68′ 73′)

02/07/2020

Green Buffaloes-KYSA*

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Nkwazi 1(Davy Kalandanya 20′)

03/08/2020

Nakambala Leopards-Zanaco*

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0

Power Dynamos 2(Luka Chamanga 16’59’)-Forest Rangers 1 (Adams Zikiru 82’pen)

