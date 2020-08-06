Zambia has recorded a total of twenty-three COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24hrs. Out of the 23 deaths, 21 were brought in dead (BIDs) and two were facility deaths.
20 BID cases were recorded at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) while Kanyama recorded one.
Briefing journalists in Lusaka on the latest COVID-19 statistics, Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Abel Kabalo said Zambia has recorded 142 new cases of COVID-19 out of 724 tests done in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Kabalo therefore, stated that the cumulative total of the COVID-19 pandemic is 7,164.
“May I now take this opportunity to update you on the current statistics that the country has recorded in the last 24 hours. Zambia has recorded a total of 142 new cases of COVID-19 out of the 724 tests done in the last 24 hours. And this brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 to 7, 164,” he said.
The Ministry of Health Spokesperson said 80 patients are in isolation while 37 are on oxygen support, six admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and that 119 were discharged across the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 5, 786.
