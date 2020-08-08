9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 8, 2020
type here...
Economy

President Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy President Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia this week received the quarterly progress report from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster.

The President laid out his expectations from the Cluster at the beginning of the the meeting, indicating that there is a more urgent need by the Government to deliver development to all Zambians.

He said the Cluster is the engine of Zambia’s development through economic diversification. The President said prosperity could only be anchored on reliable energy, transport, information and Communication Technology, water resources, and quality infrastructure.

And the President has said the future demands that focus is on investing in climate-smart agricultural practices, including the establishment of resilient irrigation systems while harnessing water-harvesting techniques.

The President expressed happiness that “hope has been restored through various youth and women schemes that have been operationalized to support fisheries and livestock activities in 2020.”

On tourism, the President directed that local and foreign investment be brought into the Northern Tourism circuit. He added that the Northern Tourism Circuit has great potential to attract visitors due to its many wonderful sites.

“The covid-19 pandemic has resulted in lockdowns in most of our partner countries and this has had some immediate effects such as reduced numbers of international tourist arrivals,” The President said.

He further said due to suspended flights and travel bans imposed by many countries, the global and domestic economies have seriously been impacted.

“This is likely to continue for the rema,n,ng part of this year and probably beyond,” the President said, and added, “hence the need to reposition our economic activities to suit the new normal, including finding innovative ways to still encourage tourists to visit our country.”

Other challenges due to covid-19 included disruptions in the supply chain for inputs required in production, construction, and provision of services, the President said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has said there is need to re-scope some of the on-going infrastructure works to free resources needed to meet emergent demands.

“It is important to be strategic and put in place measures that will deliver quick wins and turnaround the economy to the path of positive growth as we move towards the end of the 7th National Development Plan in 2021 and as we prepare for the next development plan,” the President concluded.

Mines and Mineral Development Minister, Hon. Richard Musukwa presented the Cluster Progress Report on behalf of other ministers.

The Cluster comprises the Ministries of Agriculture; Commerce, Trade and Industry; Energy; Finance; Fisheries and Livestock; Housing and Infrastructure Development; Labour and Social Security; Mines and Mineral Development; Tourism and Arts; Transport and Communications; Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection; Works and Supply; and Youth, Sport and Child Development.

Others are Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education; and National Development Planning.

Previous articleACC Suspends Investigations officer Over Testimony which exonerated Dr Chilufya’s

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

President Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster

President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia this week received the quarterly progress report from...
Read more
Headlines

ACC Suspends Investigations officer Over Testimony which exonerated Dr Chilufya’s

Chief Editor - 0
THE Mast Newspaper reports that the Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended investigations officer Chipampe Manda who exonerated Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya by...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia and UK hold holds bilateral Virtual Meeting, UK pledges support

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Joseph Malanji, M.P. held a virtual meeting with United Kingdom Minister of Africa Mr. James Duddridge, M.P. Mr. Malanji...
Read more
Columns

Criminal PF continues to sacrifice Zambians for political capital

editor - 9
By Anthony Bwalya From her makeshift store, Mercy Chalwe used to make an honest not more than K150 per day from selling tomatoes. This is...
Read more
Feature Sports

GRANDSTAND: ZPL Clubs Must Walk The Talk

sports - 0
The World will be a very different place, the same applies with football, once, or if ever, Covid-19 blows over. Change is inevitable in these...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Access Bank acquires Cavmont Bank Ltd

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Access Bank Zambia has reached a ‘definitive agreement’ with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) to acquire Cavmont Bank Ltd. According to the statement by...
Read more

Mineral royalty revenue falls by 6%-ZRA Chief

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says mineral royalty revenue raised between January and July 2020 reduced by six percent compared to the same period...
Read more

A Zambian company invests over $3.2 million into a diamond and gemstone processing plant

Economy Chief Editor - 4
  A Zambian company, Mutinta Jewellery has invested over US$3.2 million into a diamond and gemstone processing plant which is expected to manufacture jewellery from...
Read more

The negative socio-economic impact of COVID-19 has not spared the leather industry in Zambia,

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The negative socio-economic impact of COVID-19 has not spared the leather industry in Zambia, says Zamleather General Manager Richard Franklin. He said the industry is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.