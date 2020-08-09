9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 9, 2020
General News

I have not been arrested-Abel Ng’andu

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Engineering Institution of Zambia Vice President Abel Ng’andu has denied media reports that he has been arrested by Anti Corruption Commission of Zambia over a project to construct a runaway at Kasaba Bay.

Eng. Ng’andu who is Ng’andu Consulting Limited Managing Partner said they story circulating that he has been arrested by the ACC over the Kasaba Bay runway project is untrue.

Eng. Ng’andu is running for the presidency of the Engineering Institution of Zambia and feels the motive behind the circulation of the story is to discredit his image ahead of the EIZ elections.

“This is an evil attempt by my competitors and their sponsors in EIZ who want to deter me from standing as President,” he said.

He added, “From the onset, the one thing I want to make abundantly clear is that these allegations are malicious, unfounded and a premeditated attempt to damage my image and reputation and also tarnish the image and reputation of the talented engineering professionals I have closely worked with during my over 20 years of practice as an engineer and consultant.”

“I want to say again without reservation: the allegations are false, unfounded and malicious, and like any other citizen of Zambia, I have only read about them and the underlying mischief and wickedness today.”

He said, “Clearly, the purveyors of these falsehoods have deliberately decided to distort the facts to suit their sinful agenda.”

“For that reason, let me present the truth they have deliberately chosen to misrepresent: [1] At no time have I ever been arrested by the ACC;
[2] Truly, the matter mentioned in the article is active in court but I am not an accused person as alleged. In fact, I am appearing in court as a state witness. In short, I am aiding the state to deal with this matter conclusively; [3] It’s clear from the above that there was no wrong doing on my part or the firm I run, no wonder I am a state witness in the matter.”

“What I have stated above is the truth and in the interest of fairness, justice and honesty I will stand in that truth any day, any time and anywhere.“

And Eng. Ng’andu has assured all that as a fellow of the Engineering Institute of Zambia, he has dedicated his life and service to his career and will always abide by the ethos and moral principles that guide the engineering profession and no amount of malice or hideous acts will deter me from pursuing my passion.
© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.