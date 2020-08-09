UPND Chisamba Member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda says she has never benefitted from the allocation of plots in the controversial Forest 27.

Mrs. Kasanda was reacting to claims by PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri who alleged that the Chisamba law marker is one of those who benefited from the allocation of plots even those party President Hakainde Hichilema keeps criticizing the PF government over dezagetting of Forest 27.

“I am very disappointed to learn that the PF deputy SG Hon Mumbi Phir took time to implicate me yesterday the 7th of August 2020 on a radio programme. This was by asking my president Hakainde Hichilema empty questions in one of their (PF) scandals and the reap off of the Zambian people.“

“Surely i expect the deputy SG to have facts at the tip of her fingers. Like my President said, she has a lot of talk time but not knowledgeable,” Mrs Kasanda said.

“I Chushi Kasanda – MP for Chisamba stands as one of the very few MP’S that did not benefit from the said Forest 27. In fact, some time last year I stood on the floor of the House to ask the Minister of Lands to give us a comprehensive list of all that benefited from the scandal of Forest 27 from both the PF and the UPND but the Speaker said:” I will not allow the Minister to respond to that question.” If there is nothing sinister about the allocation of the said land, can the Zambians be availed with that list so that those of us who did not benefit from this scandal can be cleared,” she suggested.