9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines

UPND’s Chisamba MP denies benefiting from Forest 27 plots

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
Headlines UPND's Chisamba MP denies benefiting from Forest 27 plots
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Chisamba Member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda says she has never benefitted from the allocation of plots in the controversial Forest 27.

Mrs. Kasanda was reacting to claims by PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri who alleged that the Chisamba law marker is one of those who benefited from the allocation of plots even those party President Hakainde Hichilema keeps criticizing the PF government over dezagetting of Forest 27.

“I am very disappointed to learn that the PF deputy SG Hon Mumbi Phir took time to implicate me yesterday the 7th of August 2020 on a radio programme. This was by asking my president Hakainde Hichilema empty questions in one of their (PF) scandals and the reap off of the Zambian people.“

“Surely i expect the deputy SG to have facts at the tip of her fingers. Like my President said, she has a lot of talk time but not knowledgeable,” Mrs Kasanda said.

“I Chushi Kasanda – MP for Chisamba stands as one of the very few MP’S that did not benefit from the said Forest 27. In fact, some time last year I stood on the floor of the House to ask the Minister of Lands to give us a comprehensive list of all that benefited from the scandal of Forest 27 from both the PF and the UPND but the Speaker said:” I will not allow the Minister to respond to that question.” If there is nothing sinister about the allocation of the said land, can the Zambians be availed with that list so that those of us who did not benefit from this scandal can be cleared,” she suggested.

Chisamba Member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda
Chisamba Member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda

Previous articlePresident Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster
Next articleNew Sweden-UNICEF partnership to support essential health services in Zambia during the COVID-19 response

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chitotela warns poachers of stern action following the restocking of National Parks in Kawambwa

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has warned poachers of stern action following the restocking of National Parks in...
Read more
General News

I have not been arrested-Abel Ng’andu

Chief Editor - 0
Engineering Institution of Zambia Vice President Abel Ng’andu has denied media reports that he has been arrested by Anti Corruption Commission of Zambia over...
Read more
Health

New Sweden-UNICEF partnership to support essential health services in Zambia during the COVID-19 response

Chief Editor - 0
The Swedish International Development Agency in partnership with the Government of Zambia through the Ministry of Health and UNICEF have announced a new agreement...
Read more
Headlines

UPND’s Chisamba MP denies benefiting from Forest 27 plots

Chief Editor - 2
UPND Chisamba Member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda says she has never benefitted from the allocation of plots in the controversial Forest 27. Mrs. Kasanda was...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia this week received the quarterly progress report from the Economic Diversification and Job...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC Suspends Investigations officer Over Testimony which exonerated Dr Chilufya’s

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
THE Mast Newspaper reports that the Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended investigations officer Chipampe Manda who exonerated Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya by...
Read more

PF cadres accused of destroying a makeshift stand of a Woman displaying UPND Regalia

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Suspected ruling Patriotic Front(PF) cadres have been accused of ransacking and destroying a makeshift stand of Mercy Chalwe, the woman famed for publicly displaying...
Read more

Minister of Health bemoans the increasing number of people putting themselves on self medication and abusing antibiotics.

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has bemoaned the increasing number of people putting themselves on self medication and abusing antibiotics. Dr Chilufya says it...
Read more

State Continues to Drag on Dr Chilufya’s Case as ZRA officer exonerates Minister on Shares aAcquisition

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
An official from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that there was nothing wrong with the manner in which...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.