Government has pledged to distribute face masks to the most vulnerable people in society.

Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has pledged to provide re-usable face masks to the most vulnerable people In communities in a bid to fight COVID-19.

This follows President EDGAR LUNGU’s directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy officers to enforce COVID-19 guidelines in public places.

DMMU National Coordinator CHANDA KABWE told the media in an interview that government is aware of some people In society that may have challenges in acquiring washable face masks.

He said working with the Ministry of Community Development, his office will identify the most vulnerable and provide them with masks.

He said the fight against COVID-19 should not only be left to Government alone but should be a responsibility of everyone.

Mr KABWE further disclosed that government has started installing automatic SANITIZERS and body fumigators in selected public places.

He said this will enable the public to sanitize at any point while conducting their daily activities.

He however called on the public to help by adhering to the set guidelines in order to reduce the spread.