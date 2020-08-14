9.5 C
Friday, August 14, 2020
HH urges Zambia’s rural Population to Join the Bally Rural Movement

By Chief Editor
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call on Zambians to acquire National Registration Cards that will help in liberating the nation from PF in 2021.

Mr Hichilema who is in Central Province as part of his party’s rural development agenda has encouraged all citizens to get NRCs and voters cards as time for Hope and Help is here.

He says every Zambian must get involved and be part of the great vision to get it solved and resolve all the challenges created by the PF government.

Mr Hichilema has reiterated that Zambia deserved better and he is inspired to win next year’s elections by the sufferings Zambians have been subjected to by the PF.

And Mr Hichilema took time to distribute face masks to the people he interacted with.

He reiterated his call on Zambians to adhere to the set COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema said wearing of face masks, sanitizing and social distancing are key to curbing the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among Zambians.

He urged the rural population to join what he termed the Bally rural movement as 2021 fast approaches.

  1. This joker never ceases to amaze me. Ati bally rural movement Haha. Every day he comes up with a new term or party slogan. Who are his advisors? In my entire life this will be the easiest election I win because whoever’s advising hh clearly wants them to lose. I would advise hh to quit asap and save his money. The entire upnd needs rebranding from its tribal tag. And that in itself will take at least a decade to achieve. Kz

  4. HH thinks well towards sabbath.
    Indeed getta fvck out of covid den Lusaka, spend time in rural areas. Don’t just talk, go there. I like HH when he come back in senses.

  5. Rural development is a foundation to growing the economy holistically. UPND will be on the right track if they could ignite this part of the sector & build up.

