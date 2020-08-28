9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 28, 2020
Joy For Mweene, Pain For Kambole

Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole’s hopes of a South Africa PSL title in his debut season took a hit on Thursday when his club Kaizer Chiefs saw a once five points lead dwindle to zero.

Chiefs lost 1-0 at home in their big Gauteng derby to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a top two showdown to sustain their second defeat in their last three games, with as many matches left to play.

Chiefs are chasing their first league win since 2015 while Sundowns are gunning for a third triumph on the trot in this two-horse race.

Kambole, who had scored his debut goal for Chief since joining them this season from Zesco United in a 1-1 home draw against Stellenbosch on August 23, was substituted in the 46th minute.

But Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene started his second straight game and win in as many games as the champions put the pressure on the contenders.

