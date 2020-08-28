9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ to launch the Second and Final phase of the Beta Testing of the Online Pre-Registration Platform

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Feature Politics ECZ to launch the Second and Final phase of the Beta...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will be embarking on the second and final phase of the Beta Testing of the Online Pre-registration Platform which will be conducted from 31st August 2020 to 7th September 2020.

In a statement released to the media by Margaret Chimanse, the Commission’s Public Relations Manager, ECZ is inviting members of the general public to participate in the second
phase of the Beta Testing programme for online pre-registration.

The Commission said that it had incorporated feedback from the first pre-testing phase that was conducted between 18th July and 25th July 2020, adding that, in this second phase, the public is required to provide further feedback for finalization of the system.

ECZ emphasised that this is still a testing phase of the online pre-registration system meant for eligible voters to become familiar with the platform and give feedback to the Commission for the improvement of the system before the launch on 21st September 2020 and that the pre-registration will end on 1st November 2020.

According to the statement, the Online Pre-Registration Platform is aimed at enhancing and quickening the registration process and that those who are unable to pre-register online during the online pre-registration period can still go to a physical Registration Centre to get fully registered.

ECZ further said that all those who will pre-register online will be expected to present themselves at a physical Registration Centre in order to complete the registration
process.

All those that wish to participate in this Beta Testing phase can access the online pre-registration portal at eczovr.org.

Previous articleJoy For Mweene, Pain For Kambole

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

ECZ to launch the Second and Final phase of the Beta Testing of the Online Pre-Registration Platform

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will be embarking on the second and final phase...
Read more
Feature Sports

Joy For Mweene, Pain For Kambole

sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole's hopes of a South Africa PSL title in his debut season took a hit on Thursday when his club Kaizer...
Read more
Feature Sports

Austrian Club Signs Francisco Mwepu

sports - 0
Zambia junior international striker Francisco Mwepu has joined Austrian club Sturm Graz. The 20-year-old has joined the Austrian club on a permanent move from second...
Read more
Rural News

7 UPND Cadres Arrested for Interfering with the mobile issuance of NRCs

Chief Editor - 12
Police in Milenge District have arrested seven opposition UPND cadres for allegedly interfering with the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards, NRCs. Luapula Province Police...
Read more
General News

Former Cabinet Minister Ephraim Chibwe has died

Chief Editor - 7
Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government, Ephraim Chibwe has died. Mr. Chibwe, 87, died on Thursday afternoon at his home...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Letter to Editor: Nawakwi and her lies

Feature Politics editor - 32
Dear Editor, 1. MINISTER’S ROLE IN PRIVATIZATION Nawakwi as former minister finance minister and an elected MP, was sufficiently empowered by the Privatization Act to select...
Read more

PF, UPND, MMD and Other 3 Candidates successfully file for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Six candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election. The candidates from seven political parties taking part in September...
Read more

Bishop John Mambo Officially Stepped Down as Chairperson for CiSCA

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 37
The Civil society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that that Bishop John Mambo officially stepped aside from his role as CiSCA Chairperson some...
Read more

Bishop John Mambo Accused of Being an Opposition UPND Member after Pictures Emerge

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 32
Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has been accused of being a politician and bonafide member of the Opposition United...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.