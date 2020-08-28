The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will be embarking on the second and final phase of the Beta Testing of the Online Pre-registration Platform which will be conducted from 31st August 2020 to 7th September 2020.

In a statement released to the media by Margaret Chimanse, the Commission’s Public Relations Manager, ECZ is inviting members of the general public to participate in the second

phase of the Beta Testing programme for online pre-registration.

The Commission said that it had incorporated feedback from the first pre-testing phase that was conducted between 18th July and 25th July 2020, adding that, in this second phase, the public is required to provide further feedback for finalization of the system.

ECZ emphasised that this is still a testing phase of the online pre-registration system meant for eligible voters to become familiar with the platform and give feedback to the Commission for the improvement of the system before the launch on 21st September 2020 and that the pre-registration will end on 1st November 2020.

According to the statement, the Online Pre-Registration Platform is aimed at enhancing and quickening the registration process and that those who are unable to pre-register online during the online pre-registration period can still go to a physical Registration Centre to get fully registered.

ECZ further said that all those who will pre-register online will be expected to present themselves at a physical Registration Centre in order to complete the registration

process.

All those that wish to participate in this Beta Testing phase can access the online pre-registration portal at eczovr.org.