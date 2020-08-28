Zambia junior international striker Francisco Mwepu has joined Austrian club Sturm Graz.

The 20-year-old has joined the Austrian club on a permanent move from second tier side Kafue Celtic.

“SK Sturm Graz has secured the services of Francisco Mwepu. The striker signs a two-year contract with an option for another year,” the clubs’ official website stated.

Mwepu was inspirational in hosts Zambia’s 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup triumph in Lusaka when he scored five goals.

Mwepu has finally secured an Austrian deal after earlier attending trials at champions RB Salzburg in December 2018 that saw him the COSAFA U20 Cup.

And he has family at Salzburg where his brother Enock and Patson Daka, both also former Kafue Celtic players, play for.

The former Chambishi striker spent the just ended season on loan at Red Arrows.