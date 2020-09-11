Micho says he does not believe in making wholesale foreign-based call-ups just becomes a player is based abroad.

The Chipolopolo coach said he will only be making essential call-ups as Zambia prepares for their international restart this October after an eight-month lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Chipolopolo will stop being a tourist destination where we are sending air tickets to the players playing outside the country who are coming here to visit their families,” Micho said.

“We shall limit the number of tickets sent to those that are coming and will be ready to serve the nation in the best possible way.

“What I am saying is instead, for example, of calling 25 players playing abroad, when you can bring only 11 or 14 players, who can play instead of having players making faces after travelling so far.

“We shall look at the economical and sporting aspect of things. Economical, meaning bringing the players that are projected to play, and sporting-wise, meaning players who are really coming to serve the country to serve the best possible way.

“And this is exactly the criteria standard we will use in the times ahead of us.”

Chipolopolo’s first international assignment will be with two friendly away dates against the United Arab Emirates next month.

Micho’s side will later return to competitive action in November in a 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader at home and away against Botswana.