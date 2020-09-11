Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe admits any coach would want winger Bruce Musakanya in their starting line-up.

The 26-year-old Arrows captain has joined eight-time champions Zesco United on a two-year loan deal after producing some outstanding performances with the 2004 champions over the last three seasons.

“He is a very important player that each and every coach would want in his team,” Mbewe said.

“Now, coming to the team, he has left a very big gap for me but again as a coach you need to work around with the players that you have and encourage others to take up the challenge.”

Musakanya has especially complemented veteran striker James Chamanga since the latter arrived at Arrows in April, 2019 when he returned to the FAZ Super Division after fifteen years abroad.

The good news is Chamanga has eased the burden for Arrows after extending his stay at Nkoloma for a third successive season.

Chamanga was last season’s FAZ Super Division golden boot winner with 16 goals despite Arrows finishing at number ten with 40 points, ten points behind champions Nkana.