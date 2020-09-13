Collins Mbesuma has hired his former coach Paul Mulenga to take charge of the newly formed Mbesuma Football Academy in Luanshya.

Mulenga, an experienced coach, was part of the Roan United bench that drilled Mbesuma before he moved to South Africa seventeen years ago.

He has coached several teams among them Kitwe United and Mufulira Blackpool.

Mbesuma Foundation project manager Charity Munthali announced in a statement that Mulenga will be assisted by Adrian Mubanga, Frank Changwe and Passmore Kunda.

The academy is already holding trials at Luanshya’s Kafubu Stadium.

“Collins Mbesuma is overjoyed that his dream of forming an academy to help the youths of Luanshya is finally coming to life and he is looking forward to the day,” Munthali said.

The foundation and academy were launched in June.