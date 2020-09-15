9.5 C
Government hope to engage ECZ to allow Zambians in Diaspora participate in next year elections

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador Chalwe Lombe says his Ministry will consider engaging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on the possibilities of creating a platform for which Zambians living in the diaspora would participate in next year’s tripartite elections.

Ambassador Lombe, who is in charge of International Relations and Cooperation noted that the creation of a platform on which Zambians in the diaspora would cast their votes was important.

In a statement released to the media by Mrs Naomi Nyawali, First secretary Press and Public Relations and Zambia High Commission South Africa, Ambassador Lombe said this during the African Missions virtual meeting on the diaspora policy when he answered a question from Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti who asked what considerations the government was making for people in the diaspora to take part in voter verification exercise and voting in Missions abroad to capture would-be voters who may not be able to travel to Zambia due to travel restrictions in their domicile countries.

Ambassador Lombe observed that lack of voting among Zambians abroad was a problem as they did not have access to exercise their franchise.

He encouraged Mission abroad to make submissions to the Ministry to enable them to engage relevant institutions with a view of putting up measures in place that would allow people in the diaspora to register and cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lombe said Zambian Missions abroad played a critical role in the successful implementation of the Diaspora policy.

He implored Missions staff to understand and appreciate the diaspora policy in order to effectively coordinate diaspora communities in various countries.

Previous articleSimusamba’s fate is an indictment on Chief Justice Mambilima-Chifire

