The Ministry of Health says there is a general drop in compliance with Covid-19 health guidelines following the easing of some restrictions.

Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical services Kennedy Malama says President Edgar Lungu was categorical when he opened some sectors of the economy, that it will be dependent on strict adherence to health guidelines without which restrictions ma

be reinforced.

Dr. Malama says with increased interaction, there is a chance of a spike in COVID-19 cases especially if the guidelines are not followed.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 update in Lusaka, Dr. Malama announced that in the last twenty-four hours, Zambia has recorded ninety-nine cases out of 7-hundred and 47 tests conducted.

He said two brought in dead -BIDs- were recorded with two facility deaths.

Two hundred and 10-people have been discharged while 45 people are admitted at various health facilities of which 14 are on oxygen therapy.

Meanwhile, Infectious Diseases Director Lloyd Mulenga urged parents to ensure children are protected because they can be key carriers of COVID-19 even without symptoms.

Professor Mulenga said four percent of all infections have been recorded in children.