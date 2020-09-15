Coach Israel Mwanza has ditched demoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos to join Chambishi F.C as head coach.

Both Kansanshi and Chambishi have confirmed the development separately.

Mwanza was an assistant coach at Kansanshi after being demoted earlier in February when the club engaged Beston Chambeshi as head coach.

“Yes, coach Israel Mwanza has joined us. He will be assisted by coach Easy Man (Dennis Njapau),” Chambishi spokesperson Chali Katongo said on Monday evening.

Njapau was Chambishi head coach prior to Mwanza’s arrival at the National Division 1 side.

Mwanza, the former Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender, made headlines last year when he propelled Kansanshi to their maiden FAZ Super Division promotion.

“We would like to confirm that the first assistant coach Israel Mwanza has resigned from his position with immediate effect,” Kansanshi said in a statement released on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi have announced the departure of another member of the bench Reuben Njavera.

“We would also like to confirm that the club has opted not to renew the contract of statistics coach Reuben Njavera,” the club stated.