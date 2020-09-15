9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
type here...
Array
Updated:

Women’s History Museum of Zambia Season Two of “Leading Ladies (ZM)” animated podcast premieres

By staff
39 views
0
Women’s History Museum of Zambia Season Two of “Leading Ladies (ZM)” animated...
staff

Women’s History Museum of Zambia premieres the second season installment of  “Leading Ladies”. The series is a short animated Zambian podcast series that tells the obscured and often hidden stories of  Zambian women who have held significant positions of leadership.

The debut season featured women from the pre-colonial era who have made important but largely untold contributions to Zambia’s history. Season two will focus on the post-colonial narrative of women’s leadership that has not been fully explored.

The animated podcast is a collaboration between the Women’s History Museum and Hivos Southern Africa Region that has partnered with the organisation to create season two with season three in the works, that will include stories from Malawi and Zimbabwe. This will facilitate the goal to broaden the narrative to include stories from across the border and contribute to the discourse of erasures of history common in the Global South.

The museum sourced the stories from the documents of the National Archives of Zambia as well as many of the individuals who are still living and able to share their story. In season two the stories present a more contemporary and recent accounts of Zambian Leading Ladies – the characters include, a scientist, a truck driver, a racial justice advocate, a justice seeker, a health care advocate and many more. The stories were written by Mulenga Kapwepwe and the podcast was produced by Samba Yonga, both who are co-founders of the museum. The podcast also features the artistic talent of a number of young Zambian artists that the museum continues to collaborate with.

“These stories challenge the idea that, in the past, women were not capable of being leaders or contributing significantly to our societies”, says co-founder of the museum and story writer Mulenga Kapwepwe.

The idea is to have it as a travelling exhibition which can be shared on many platforms such as radio and TV both locally and internationally.

“The aim of the series is to highlight and mainstream these stories so Zambia’s historical narrative gains new knowledge and perceptions of women are influenced positively”, says partner co-founder and producer of the podcast, Samba Yonga.

The series will start airing on 16th September, 2020 on all the museums online platforms. The web series will be free and available for everyone to access.

Previous articleIsrael Mwanza Dumps Kansanshi Dynamos For Chambishi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

staff - 0

Women’s History Museum of Zambia Season Two of “Leading Ladies (ZM)” animated podcast premieres

Women’s History Museum of Zambia premieres the second season installment of  “Leading Ladies”. The series is a short animated...
Read more
Feature Sports

Israel Mwanza Dumps Kansanshi Dynamos For Chambishi

sports - 0
Coach Israel Mwanza has ditched demoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos to join Chambishi F.C as head coach. Both Kansanshi and Chambishi have confirmed...
Read more
General News

Chief Chitimukulu Explains Why he Snubbed UPND Leader HH

Chief Editor - 24
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has said that he refused to meet United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema because...
Read more
Health

There is a Drop in Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines-Ministry of Health

Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of Health says there is a general drop in compliance with Covid-19 health guidelines following the easing of some restrictions. Health Permanent Secretary...
Read more
Headlines

Government hope to engage ECZ to allow Zambians in Diaspora participate in next year elections

Chief Editor - 12
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador Chalwe Lombe says his Ministry will consider engaging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on the possibilities...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lets talk music: Lessons in Longevity with Macky2

Feature Lifestyle staff - 3
Zambian Cultural Icon Macky 2 educates us in this final session of this format of #LetsTalkMusic and it is filled with insight from dealing...
Read more

The Kawalala Party is back!

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
    Former breakfast radio presenters Hope Chisala and Chinyota Msimuko are hoping to recreate the magic that turned them into houshold names. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7By0550Fsas
Read more

Lets talk music : How to make money from your music with Mvesesani

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
Nalukui a representative of Mvesesani, Zambia's premier music platform for musicians to sell their music to national and international audiences!! Learn how to get...
Read more

Sleeping in Lusaka

Feature Lifestyle staff - 9
By Samba Yonga It is a sobering reality to comprehend that the economic value and scarce resource that we seek in Lusaka is actually outside...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.