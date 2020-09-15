Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has said that he refused to meet United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema because of his political partners in the opposition alliance referred to him as a misplaced and wrong person on the throne.

The Chitimukulu said that there was no way he could have met individuals that demeaned him.

He says Mr. Hichilema refused to distance himself from the statement issued by the opposition, while NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili apologized to him.

The Traditional leader said Chiefs are supposed to be impartial but work with the government of the day.

He said this is why he has been welcoming opposition leaders to his palace.

The Chitimukulu said this when President Edgar Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi today.

The Paramount chief also complained that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for 2019 has not been utilised by Mungwi District Council.

Paramount chief wondered why the money has been idle in the Bank since 2019, when people want development.