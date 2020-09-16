9.5 C
HH needs to Respond Honestly to Very Serious Questions Zambians Asking-Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila has challenged United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to respond honestly to some very serious questions that the Zambian people are seeking answers to such as his involvement in the sale of the Intercontinental hotel among other things.

Hon. Mwila said anyone seeking public office would naturally be subjected to an integrity test which they need to pass.

He said President Lungu is presiding over a corruption allergic government and that even his Ministers had to appear before the courts of law to prove their innocence.

He said the narrative by the opposition that PF and its leaders are corrupt is a calculated attempt by the opposition to scandalize the ruling government in order to derail the development agenda but that the PF was well aware of the cheap politics by the opposition and refused to be swayed.

He said whilst the President was busy leading, fool’s where busy politicking.

He urged the People of Lukashya to choose development over rhetoric by voting for George Chisanga tomorrow.

He was speaking at a rally at Chisanga Primary School grounds in Lukashya constituency this afternoon where he was drumming up support for George Chisanga.

