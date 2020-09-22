9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Malawi President arrives in Zambia.

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Headlines Malawi President arrives in Zambia.
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi has arrived in Zambia to discuss areas of mutual interest and to also enhance bilateral relations between the two sister countries.

Zambia has become the first country President Chakwera has visited since he was elected Malawi Head of State on June 28th, 2020.

ZANIS reports that Malawi Airways, carrying Dr Chakwera, touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, (KKIA) at exactly 09:05hours.

The Malawi Head of State who is accompanied by First Lady, Monica Chakwera, among other government officials, was received by Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for administration, Patrick Kangwa and other senior government and Patriotic Front (PF) officials.

Upon arrival at the airport, Dr Chakwera inspected the guard of honour which was preceded with 21 gun salutes and also took time to appreciate Zambia’s’ traditional dance troops and the PF Choir which added exquisiteness to the welcoming ceremony.

And according to the official programme released by Cabinet office, Dr Chakwera who is in the country for a one day working visit, will lay wreaths at the Presidential Burial Site at Embassy Park in Lusaka and thereafter, hold bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu at State House.

Zambia and Malawi have continued to collaborate at regional, continental and international levels through the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth, the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

President Chakwera 65, beat the former President Peter Mutharika in the June Presidential elections helping Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to bounce back to power after 26 years having lost power to United Democratic Front (UDF) under former President Bakili Muluzi in 1994.

Previous articleWhat We Feared Comes to Pass: Schools Reopen Without A Plan
Next articleHH is our leader of choice-UPND

1 COMMENT

  1. So embarrassing in manor of welcoming a neighboring president.
    I feel sorry for Chakwera, depressed PF couldn’t even provide a choir.
    No Lusaka Mayor, no President…

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Tourists still banned from Zambia despite opening up to foreign travels

The Government of Zambia has suspended all tourist visas until further notice despite allowing travel for foreign nationals. This is...
Read more
General News

Locust outbreak may affect 7 million people in SADC

Chief Editor - 0
At least four Southern African countries namely Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe are facing serious outbreaks of African Migratory Locust. The outbreak is threatening the...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH is our leader of choice-UPND

Chief Editor - 3
Opposition UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the party has no intentions either now nor in the future to replace it's leader Hakainde Hichilema. Mr...
Read more
Headlines

Malawi President arrives in Zambia.

Chief Editor - 1
President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi has arrived in Zambia to discuss areas of mutual interest and to also enhance bilateral relations between the two...
Read more
Health

What We Feared Comes to Pass: Schools Reopen Without A Plan

editor - 0
By Parkie Mbozi WHAT most of us feared has come to pass. Learning institutions across the country are reopening under the ‘new normal’ without a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

All Eligible Zambians Must Register to Vote in 2021 Elections, Including those Currently Registered-ECZ

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has urged all eligible Zambian citizens to register during the 2020 Voter Registration exercise even if one is...
Read more

Malawian President expected in Zambia for an official visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Zambia, tomorrow, Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020. Dr Chakwera will be accompanied by...
Read more

Government to Revise Mines and Minerals Act

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Acting Mines Director in the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Brighton Kateka says the government is in the process of revising the mines...
Read more

HH is used to interviews in which he prepares questions himself-Makebi Zulu

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
MALAMBO Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Makebi Zulu has reacted to reports that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday chickened out of a ZNBC...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.