President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi has arrived in Zambia to discuss areas of mutual interest and to also enhance bilateral relations between the two sister countries.

Zambia has become the first country President Chakwera has visited since he was elected Malawi Head of State on June 28th, 2020.

ZANIS reports that Malawi Airways, carrying Dr Chakwera, touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, (KKIA) at exactly 09:05hours.

The Malawi Head of State who is accompanied by First Lady, Monica Chakwera, among other government officials, was received by Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for administration, Patrick Kangwa and other senior government and Patriotic Front (PF) officials.

Upon arrival at the airport, Dr Chakwera inspected the guard of honour which was preceded with 21 gun salutes and also took time to appreciate Zambia’s’ traditional dance troops and the PF Choir which added exquisiteness to the welcoming ceremony.

And according to the official programme released by Cabinet office, Dr Chakwera who is in the country for a one day working visit, will lay wreaths at the Presidential Burial Site at Embassy Park in Lusaka and thereafter, hold bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu at State House.

Zambia and Malawi have continued to collaborate at regional, continental and international levels through the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth, the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

President Chakwera 65, beat the former President Peter Mutharika in the June Presidential elections helping Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to bounce back to power after 26 years having lost power to United Democratic Front (UDF) under former President Bakili Muluzi in 1994.