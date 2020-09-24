9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

EU affirms its support in improving renewable energy

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines EU affirms its support in improving renewable energy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The European Union(EU) and the French government have pledged to continue supplementing government’s efforts in improving the power generation and access to electricity by all citizens in the country.

European Union Head of Mission to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said the EU has injected at least 240 million euros in the energy sector for the enhancement of modern energy production such as renewable.

Mr. Jankowski pointed out that the EU pays attention to renewable energy as it increases access to electricity by all in the wake of climate change.

Mr. Jankowski explained that renewable energy should be explored by all countries as it is cheap and affordable.

“Securing affordable, accessible, and reliable energy is key for economic growth in any given country and Zambia is among the country that is pursuing renewable energy as it expands the generations of hydro-electricity stations. We pay special attention to renewable energy because it is very cheap and people from rural and urban areas can easily access it,” stressed the EU envoy.

And the French government underscored its continued support to the country in the generation of renewable energy.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Renewable energy conference to be hosted in Lusaka from October 27th to 28th 2020, French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger explained that France remains steadfast to cushion the load shedding in Zambia that has been necessitated by the effects of climate.

Mr. Berger pointed out that Zambia has the potential of supplying renewable energy in both Southern and Eastern Africa adding that the forthcoming renewable energy conference will be a platform for experts to share knowledge.

He emphasized that the conference being organized by the French Chamber of Commerce will further enhance renewable energy production.

“France and Zambia have cemented bilateral ties in the energy sector as well as other key sectors of the economy. We are collaborating well in the rehabilitation of Kariba Dam and where enhancement of renewable energy production is concerned we are organizing the conference that will bring together over 100 experts in October to share the knowledge,” said Mr Berger.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to Zambia whose mandate comes to an end by October month-end described his stay in Zambia as memorable.

Mr Berger recollected that during his stay in Zambia the ties between the two countries have been strengthened.

He pointed out that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, France and Zambia collaborated well in the energy and security sectors.

The French–Zambian Chamber of Commerce is organizing the conference on renewable energy in Zambia that will be held from 27th to 28th October whose major objectives are to access the potential of the renewable energy sector in Zambia and its prospects as well as allowing the private and public stakeholders to debate thematic subjects.

Previous articleResidents of Kankoyo complain of sulphur dioxide pollution

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

EU affirms its support in improving renewable energy

The European Union(EU) and the French government have pledged to continue supplementing government's efforts in improving the power generation...
Read more
General News

Residents of Kankoyo complain of sulphur dioxide pollution

Chief Editor - 0
A civic leader of Mufulira District says the continued sulphur dioxide pollution from Mopani Copper Mine has damaged most roofs in Kankoyo Township. Kwacha Ward...
Read more
Headlines

Fitch Downgrades Zambia to near junk status, says debt default is imminent

Chief Editor - 4
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Zambia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CC'. Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on Zambia's senior unsecured...
Read more
Feature Sports

Hichani Himonde Joins Ndola United Bench

sports - 0
Former Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe defender Hichani Himonde has joined Ndola United as an assistant coach. Himonde, the 2012 Africa Cup champion, has joined the...
Read more
Economy

Bank of Zambia disburses 1.8 billion of the 10 billion Kwacha Stimulus Package

Chief Editor - 8
The Bank of Zambia has disbursed 1.8 billion of the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package. According to a Status Update Report circulated by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bank of Zambia disburses 1.8 billion of the 10 billion Kwacha Stimulus Package

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Bank of Zambia has disbursed 1.8 billion of the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package. According to a Status Update Report circulated by...
Read more

Zambia a preferred Agri destination- Germany

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The German government says Zambia has the potential to attract more investments especially in the agricultural sector that can boost its Foreign Direct Investment...
Read more

Suspicious US$462 million was transferred from Citi Bank to Stanbic Bank Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 10
This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released what it termed the FinCEN Files, which is an investigation that reveals the role of...
Read more

Government Launches domestic tourism campaign

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has launched the domestic tourism campaign to mark the commencement of World Tourism Week celebrations. Mr. Chitotela...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.