The European Union(EU) and the French government have pledged to continue supplementing government’s efforts in improving the power generation and access to electricity by all citizens in the country.

European Union Head of Mission to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said the EU has injected at least 240 million euros in the energy sector for the enhancement of modern energy production such as renewable.

Mr. Jankowski pointed out that the EU pays attention to renewable energy as it increases access to electricity by all in the wake of climate change.

Mr. Jankowski explained that renewable energy should be explored by all countries as it is cheap and affordable.

“Securing affordable, accessible, and reliable energy is key for economic growth in any given country and Zambia is among the country that is pursuing renewable energy as it expands the generations of hydro-electricity stations. We pay special attention to renewable energy because it is very cheap and people from rural and urban areas can easily access it,” stressed the EU envoy.

And the French government underscored its continued support to the country in the generation of renewable energy.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Renewable energy conference to be hosted in Lusaka from October 27th to 28th 2020, French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger explained that France remains steadfast to cushion the load shedding in Zambia that has been necessitated by the effects of climate.

Mr. Berger pointed out that Zambia has the potential of supplying renewable energy in both Southern and Eastern Africa adding that the forthcoming renewable energy conference will be a platform for experts to share knowledge.

He emphasized that the conference being organized by the French Chamber of Commerce will further enhance renewable energy production.

“France and Zambia have cemented bilateral ties in the energy sector as well as other key sectors of the economy. We are collaborating well in the rehabilitation of Kariba Dam and where enhancement of renewable energy production is concerned we are organizing the conference that will bring together over 100 experts in October to share the knowledge,” said Mr Berger.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to Zambia whose mandate comes to an end by October month-end described his stay in Zambia as memorable.

Mr Berger recollected that during his stay in Zambia the ties between the two countries have been strengthened.

He pointed out that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, France and Zambia collaborated well in the energy and security sectors.

The French–Zambian Chamber of Commerce is organizing the conference on renewable energy in Zambia that will be held from 27th to 28th October whose major objectives are to access the potential of the renewable energy sector in Zambia and its prospects as well as allowing the private and public stakeholders to debate thematic subjects.