Thursday, September 24, 2020
General News
Residents of Kankoyo complain of sulphur dioxide pollution

A civic leader of Mufulira District says the continued sulphur dioxide pollution from Mopani Copper Mine has damaged most roofs in Kankoyo Township.

Kwacha Ward Councilor Sofa Mwanza said most of their roofs in Kankoyo have corroded and are leaking badly which he said may expose people to rains if left unattended to.

“During the rainy season, people in my ward cannot sleep but stay up all night holding buckets under the leaking parts of the roofs to prevent their homes from flooding,” she said.

She said it has been costly for people to keep changing their roofing sheets as they still get damaged within a short period of time due to the strong emissions.

“My ward is very close to the mine plant and a lot of houses have been affected by these sulphur emissions such that people stay up all night in the rainy season with buckets on their heads just to protect their houses from flooding,” she said.

She said as the rain season draws close, the people of Kwacha Ward in Kankoyo are living in fear, adding that there is need to find a quick solution to the problem.

“My appeal to all stakeholders is that let whatever can be done to help these people be done quickly because they are really suffering, these people are not living well,” she said.

