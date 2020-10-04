9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Continue praying to help actualize the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation-Sumaili

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
General News Continue praying to help actualize the declaration of Zambia as a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the church to continue praying for national peace and unity and help actualize the declaration of the country as a Christian nation.

Reverend Sumaili said the church has a critical role to play in ensuring that there is peace and unity, adding that where there is unity, God commands a blessing.

The Minister said this in Solwezi today when she ministered at Open Doors City Mission Pentecostal Assemblies of God church.

“We are looking to you as a church for spiritual guidance because you are the salt and light of Zambia, so speak into our lives as leaders and direct us in all matters of nation interest so that Zambia is lifted to prosperity,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili said government wants to see peace and unity in the country among all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

“We do not want to be divided by politics, we want to see peace and unity and that people are living as one regardless of political affiliation”, she said.

Meanwhile, Rev. Sumaili has donated 100 pockets of cement to Open Doors City Mission Pentecostal Assemblies of God church towards construction of a building.

Earlier Church Elder, Getrude Kyenda thanked President Edgar Lungu for creating the Ministry Of National Guidance And Religious Affairs and for gazetting 18th October as a Day of National Prayers.

Elder Kyenda assured that the church will continue praying for national peace and providing spiritual guidance to national leaders.

She further thanked Rev. Sumaili for donating 100 pockets of cement towards the construction of a 3,000 seater church building.

Previous articlePresidential empowerment funds are non-discriminatory

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Continue praying to help actualize the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation-Sumaili

Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the church to continue praying for national peace...
Read more
General News

Presidential empowerment funds are non-discriminatory

Chief Editor - 1
Chingola Member of Parliament, Matthew Nkhuwa says the Presidential Empowerment Funds given to marketers are all-inclusive irrespective of one's political inclination, religion, or...
Read more
Headlines

We are PF, Blood and Soul, and will Apply to Contest Parliamentary Seats on PF Tickets

Chief Editor - 0
Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe with his Kalulushi counterpart Rashinda Mulenga and former District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu have refuted on-going allegations that they are working...
Read more
Feature Politics

Our Political Parties Should Improve Democratic Credentials

editor - 4
By Parkie Mbozi In a space of two months two identical headlines were published in the local media. The first, published on June 2,...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mwape Gives Napsa Hope After Friendly Hat-Trick

sports - 0
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is delighted to see dependable fit-again striker Bornwell Mwape showing signs of old. Mwape missed the latter part of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Presidential empowerment funds are non-discriminatory

General News Chief Editor - 1
Chingola Member of Parliament, Matthew Nkhuwa says the Presidential Empowerment Funds given to marketers are all-inclusive irrespective of one's political inclination, religion, or...
Read more

Government to aid Churches in mitigating COVID – 19 effects – Vice President

General News Chief Editor - 19
Vice President Inonge Wina has assured the Church on the Copperbelt of government support following the negative effects of the COVID - 19. Mrs Wina...
Read more

ATU and Mozilla Signs MoU to develop recommendations for rural connectivity

General News Chief Editor - 4
The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and Mozilla have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint project that will promote rural Information and...
Read more

Kalulushi councillors suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting

General News Chief Editor - 6
Four councillors at the Kalulushi Municipal Council on the Copperbelt have been suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting. Council Assistant Public...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.