Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the church to continue praying for national peace and unity and help actualize the declaration of the country as a Christian nation.

Reverend Sumaili said the church has a critical role to play in ensuring that there is peace and unity, adding that where there is unity, God commands a blessing.

The Minister said this in Solwezi today when she ministered at Open Doors City Mission Pentecostal Assemblies of God church.

“We are looking to you as a church for spiritual guidance because you are the salt and light of Zambia, so speak into our lives as leaders and direct us in all matters of nation interest so that Zambia is lifted to prosperity,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili said government wants to see peace and unity in the country among all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

“We do not want to be divided by politics, we want to see peace and unity and that people are living as one regardless of political affiliation”, she said.

Meanwhile, Rev. Sumaili has donated 100 pockets of cement to Open Doors City Mission Pentecostal Assemblies of God church towards construction of a building.

Earlier Church Elder, Getrude Kyenda thanked President Edgar Lungu for creating the Ministry Of National Guidance And Religious Affairs and for gazetting 18th October as a Day of National Prayers.

Elder Kyenda assured that the church will continue praying for national peace and providing spiritual guidance to national leaders.

She further thanked Rev. Sumaili for donating 100 pockets of cement towards the construction of a 3,000 seater church building.