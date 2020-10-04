Chingola Member of Parliament, Matthew Nkhuwa says the Presidential Empowerment Funds given to marketers are all-inclusive irrespective of one’s political inclination, religion, or tribe.

Mr. Nkhuwa said the government’s desire is to see to it that every Zambian’s livelihood is improved without looking at where they come from, the political party they belong too or which religion they subscribe to.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Nkhuwa said this today when he distributed funds amounting to 200 thousand Kwacha to marketeers from different markets in his constituency to help them boost their businesses.

Mr. Nkhuwa who is at the same time Minister of Energy said he will ensure that all the marketeers have a fair share of the Head of State’s cake in order to revive their businesses.

He urged the marketeers to prudently use the money adding that it’s through such funds government is trying to uplift many vulnerable house holds’ welbeing.

Meanwhile, marketeers have thanked President Edgar Lungu for the empowerment stating that it will go a long way in boosting their business especially now that the country is still in the shocks of the COVID 19.